The Revival of Southern Song Dynasty Yujie Kunqu Opera in Hangzhou’s Qinghefang

Kunqu Opera Returns to Historic Streets of Hangzhou

Hangzhou’s historic Qinghefang Street is once again showcasing the traditional art form of Kunqu Opera with a new program called “The Peony Pavilion” performed by Yujie Yuletang. The Southern Song Dynasty-style performance aims to present the essence of Tang Xianzu’s famous play, “The Peony Pavilion”.

After years of exploration and practice by the Zhejiang Jingkun Art Center, the performance has been condensed and integrated to focus on the classic excerpts of the original work. This production aims to fully present the love legend that spans life and death, with conflicts between ideals and reality, and a strong emphasis on romanticism.

The performance takes place at Yuletang·Xi Tea and Food Station, and its unique setting enhances the experience. The 90-minute performance references century-old architectural heritage and ancient scenery, creating a Chinese poetic dreamland for the audience.

In order to rejuvenate the historical streets and attract cultural tourism consumption, Qinghefang Historic Street has integrated performing arts projects into its attractions. It has become Hangzhou’s “old city living room” and a new historical and cultural business card. The combination of historic culture with modern life aims to provide diverse cultural experiences to locals and tourists alike.

Interested citizens and tourists are encouraged to pay attention to the relevant performance information. It is worth mentioning that there will be wonderful performances of “The Peony Pavilion” every Saturday. This is a great opportunity to experience the beauty and emotion of Kunqu Opera in the historical streets of Hangzhou.