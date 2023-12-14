Home » The man who shot his ex-partner was discharged and today he is accused of attempted femicide in Neuquén
The man who shot his ex-partner was discharged and today he is accused of attempted femicide in Neuquén

The man who shot his ex-partner was discharged and today he is accused of attempted femicide in Neuquén

Prosecutor Silvia Moreira will accuse this Thursday of attempted femicide to the man who shot his ex-partner and then tried to take his own life yesterday in the Villa Ceferino neighborhood of Neuquén. On Wednesday he was discharged and was detained.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, around 1:30 in the house located in Cerro Bandera at 2200. The man went to the place and shot the 29-year-old woman, mother of his five children, at least three times. She suffered injuries to the abdomen, thorax and head and had to undergo surgery at the Castro Rendón hospital, where she currently remains hospitalized in serious condition.

After the attack, the 30-year-old attacker went to the house located 200 meters away, on Combate de San Lorenzo Street, and used the same weapon to try to commit suicide.

Upon receiving the medical discharge, the prosecutor understood that the conditions for holding the hearing to formulate charges were met.

In Neuquén so far in 2023 there have been nine femicides. The last one was that of Rosana Artigas, on November 23rd.


