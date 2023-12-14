Home » DOM delivered a new specialized hemodialysis clinic in Tecoluca, San Vicente
DOM delivered a new specialized hemodialysis clinic in Tecoluca, San Vicente

DOM delivered a new specialized hemodialysis clinic in Tecoluca, San Vicente

In order to guarantee a decent medical service and infrastructure, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) delivered a specialized hemodialysis clinic in Tecoluca, San Vicente.

This modern building, located on 1st North Avenue and Libertad Street, in front of the municipal park, will provide treatments to more than 1,500 patients with chronic kidney disease.

“Now chronic kidney failure patients will no longer have to travel far, travel inconveniently and spend too much on transportation to receive their treatment,” said the DOM.

The health center has a pharmacy, nephrology office, health services, hemodialysis room, osmosis room, patient stabilization room, warehouse, waste collection and sterilization area.

“This is a dream come true for all patients who suffer from kidney failure disease in Tecoluca and surrounding places,” said Tecoluca representative Melba González.

It also includes a storage area for sterile material, storage for clean and dirty clothes, electrical room, sanitary services, internal gardens, toilet room, machine room and roof terrace, as administrative offices.

