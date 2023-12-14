House of Representatives approves formalizing the impeachment investigation against Biden

GOP Votes in Favor of Formalizing Impeachment Investigation Against President Biden

CNN – House Republicans voted in favor of formalizing the impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden this Wednesday, marking a significant turn in the ongoing inquiry. The 221-212 vote saw every member of the GOP supporting the resolution to legitimize the investigation, despite prior challenges in finding evidence against the president.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan celebrated the victory, stating that the move would aid in securing vital testimonies and information. However, they emphasized that the formalization of the investigation did not necessarily indicate an impeachment was inevitable.

The vote came following President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, defying a subpoena to testify behind closed doors, and expressing willingness to testify publicly. The president’s son vehemently denied any financial involvement by Joe Biden in his business, stating that the accusations were baseless and beyond absurd.

President Biden reacted to the vote, describing it as a “baseless political stunt” and accusing Republicans of focusing on lies instead of addressing urgent matters. He criticized their decision to waste time on the impeachment inquiry and dismissed the allegations against him and his son.

The White House had earlier questioned the legitimacy of the Republican-led investigation, highlighting that a formal vote was required to authorize the subpoenas. With the vote, reluctant and moderate Republican legislators joined their party’s research efforts, aimed at strengthening their legal position against the White House.

While Republicans continue to issue subpoenas and schedule depositions, they have yet to uncover credible evidence to support their claims against Biden. The president’s support remains unwavering, as the GOP-led impeachment inquiry reaches a critical juncture and pressure from the right grows.