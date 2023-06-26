Accident of Casal Palocco, the videos of TheBorderline that filmed the clash have disappeared

The videos of TheBorderline that immortalized the dramatic accident that took place in Casal Palocco have disappeared.

The videos from the TheBorderline cameras that filmed the fatal accident that took place in Casal Palocco have disappeared. Prosecutors suspect that the images were intentionally disappeared by the group of YouTubers.

At least two TheBorderline cameras filmed the Casal Palocco accident in which the little boy lost his life Manuel Proietti, 5 years. Yet there is no trace of the devices that immortalized the collision, the Lamborghini SUV rented by the YouTubers and the Smart driven by the mother of the very young victim. This is what the investigating judge noted that, also in the light of a similar circumstance, you ordered house arrest for Matthew Di Pietrowho was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Therefore, investigations are also underway for evidence pollution.

In such a scenario, Di Pietro was forbidden to use any technological means to communicate with the outside world: both smartphones and computers were banned.

Meanwhile, they are looking for the videos of the accident which, according to the authorities, exist but have not yet been found. The investigators suspect that someone purposely made the images disappear.

Judge’s considerations

The investigating judge did not speak only about the missing videos but also about Di Pietro’s personality. In this regard, he asserted that “it does not appear reassuring, taking into account that his main source of income would appear to be represented precisely by the production of videos to be published on websites referable to the company The Borderline srl, of which the suspect is a shareholder as well as director delegate and who has previously made other videos and challenges on board cars, proposing similar challenges, with the risk of endangering his own safety and that of other road users”.

As regards the need for precautionary measures, in addition to signaling the danger of tampering with the evidence, the investigating judge also focused on the “concrete and current danger that the suspect may commit further crimes of the same type as those for which the proceedings are proceeding, which can be inferred from the manner of conduct, seriously imprudent, since it resulted in driving a large engine car at high speed and in any case certainly higher than the maximum limit imposed in urban centres, moreover in broad daylight and despite the presence of pedestrian crossings”.

On the other hand, the positivity of the 20-year-old driver to cannabinoids does not seem to represent an aggravating circumstance since the assumption of drugs dates back to a few days before the car accident. According to the judge, however, the assumption indicates “a transgressive trait of the suspect’s character, which confirms the picture outlined above. It is therefore essential to adopt a precautionary measure that is adequate to deal with this danger of recurrence”.

