The White House announces the visit to El Salvador of a high-level delegation led by the national security advisor – Diario La Página

A delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris’ National Security Advisor, Philip Gordon, is set to visit El Salvador, as announced by the White House. The high-level delegation, which also includes USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, will arrive in Guatemala on Monday and then head to El Salvador on Tuesday to meet with officials of President Nayib Bukele, leaders of the private sector, and members of civil society.

According to the US embassy in El Salvador, Dr. Gordon is the vice president’s main advisor on foreign policy issues and supports the efforts and initiatives of the Biden-Harris administration in Central America. The visit aims to address bilateral cooperation and highlight the importance of strengthening democracy, the rule of law, and good governance to promote prosperity in the region.

The delegation will also focus on implementing the Biden-Harris administration’s Strategy to Address Root Causes, which includes improving citizen security, good governance, human rights and labor protections, combating gender-based violence, and expanding economic opportunities in northern Central America.

Additionally, the visit will address the Central America Adelante plan, a public-private alliance that has generated more than $4.2 billion in private sector investment in the region. Dr. Gordon and the delegation will meet with current and potential private sector partners to mobilize greater support, assess the impact of existing investments, and discuss ways to create economic opportunities and good jobs in the region.

The visit of the high-level delegation underscores the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to addressing the root causes of migration from northern Central America and promoting prosperity in the region. The delegation’s meetings in El Salvador and Guatemala are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation and collaboration in the coming months.