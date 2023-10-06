California Powerball Lottery Awards $1.2 Million Dollar Prize to Two Lucky Ticket Holders

California Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold for $1.2 Million Prize

Two lucky individuals in California have each won a prize of $1,220,123 from the Powerball lottery drawing held on Wednesday night. The winning tickets were sold in the cities of Vacaville and Elk Grove, with one purchased at Cigarettes 4 Discount on Alamo Drive in Vacaville’s Solano County and the other bought at Walmart on Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove’s Sacramento County.

Although the winners missed out on the Power number, which was 1, they managed to match all five drawn numbers, namely 9, 35, 54, 63, and 64. Despite not winning the main prize of $1.2 billion, their substantial winnings are certainly cause for celebration.

This Saturday’s Powerball drawing will feature a jackpot prize pool of at least $1.4 billion, with an estimated prize money of $643.7 million. The enticing jackpot has been building up over 33 consecutive draws since a ticket was last able to match all six numbers.

In addition to the two big winners, 14 players were fortunate enough to match four numbers and the Power number, earning them each a prize of $17,500.

The odds of winning the Powerball top prize are not in favor of most players, with the chances coming in at 1 in 292.2 million, as stated by the California Lottery.

This $1.2 billion jackpot is the third-largest in Powerball history and is approaching the record-breaking purse of $2.04 billion set in November 2022.

As the Powerball fever continues to grow, players across California and beyond are eagerly waiting for their chance to strike it rich.