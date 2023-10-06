Bad Bunny and Other Latin Music Stars to Shine at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

(CNN Spanish) — The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony will take place this Thursday in Miami, Florida. The event will feature renowned artists from the Latin music industry, including Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Ximena Sariñana, among others, and will award the most outstanding artist of the last year. Mexican actors Jaqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera will host the awards, accompanied by Maite Perroni and Daniel Arenas. One of the surprises of the night will be the world premiere of a new song by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who is a 15-time Billboard finalist this year.

Like every year, the Billboard Latin Music Awards coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week. The event includes panels, conversations, workshops, and experiences for fans throughout the week of October 2 to 6 at the Faena Forum.

How and where to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The awards ceremony will take place at the Wasco Center stadium in Coral Gables, Florida, starting at 7 pm Miami time. It will be broadcast live on Telemundo’s YouTube channel and will be simulcast on the Universo cable channel, the Peacock streaming service, and the Telemundo app. It will also be available in Latin America and the Caribbean through Telemundo Internacional. Fans can follow all the details of the gala on the social media accounts of Billboard and Telemundo awards.

Who will sing at the ceremony?

The Watsco Center stage in Miami will be graced by the presence of several Latin music stars, including Caliber 50, Chiquis, Eddy Lover, El Alfa, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, Justin Quiles, La Factoría, Los Ángeles Azules, Manuel Turizo, Marc Anthony, Marshmello, Olga Tañon, Los Sebastianes, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Featherweight, Sky Rompiendo, Sofía Reyes, Tini, Ximena Sariñana, Yandel, and Yng Lvcas.