Cameroon: the Promote international fair returns to Yaoundé in February

For its ninth edition, scheduled from 17 to 25 February 2024 in Yaoundé, the Yaoundé International Business, SME and Partnership Fair (Promote) has included in its general program the holding of a forum called “Great economic forum Promote 2024 ” (Forep).

This is one of the main innovations of the 2024 edition, indicates William Talehc, director of Promote. This forum will take place over two days (21-22 February) and will focus on the theme of the event: “Private sector, evolution and structural transformation of African economies”.

In a context of global inflation marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, this forum will serve as a “framework for meetings, exchanges, reflections and actions, the objective of which is to work to accelerate responses to the problems fragility of the economies of today’s world, of Africa and Cameroon in particular”, indicates the company Scope Consulting and Services, project manager in charge of the organization of Forep by the Inter-Progress foundation, organizational structure of Promote. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the economic opportunities present in Cameroon:

Share this: Facebook

X

