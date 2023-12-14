Home » Udinese | Problems in defense for Dionisi: Ruan Tressoldi disqualified
Udinese | Problems in defense for Dionisi: Ruan Tressoldi disqualified

Udinese | Problems in defense for Dionisi: Ruan Tressoldi disqualified

The Neroverdi coach will have to deal with a defensive emergency against the Friulians: it will most likely be Ferrari’s turn from the 1st minute

The challenge with the Sassuolo it will be an important watershed for the team Gabriele Cioffi. After the debacle at San Siro, Udinese has the obligation to get back up and the challenge against the Emilians becomes crucial also from a ranking perspective. A direct clash that could be an opportunity to leave the hot zones behind.

Tressoldi disqualified

Alessio Dionisi will have to do without Ruan Tressoldi in the match against Udinese. The Brazilian defender born in 1999 was in fact sent off for a double yellow card in this evening’s match against Cagliari and will therefore be stopped for a match by the sports judge. In his place the employment of is likely in Udine Ferrari next to Erlic. However, he returns from the disqualification served in Cagliari Mimmo Berardi.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

