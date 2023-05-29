Cannes 2023, Italy with empty hands: the Palme d’Or goes to Justine Triet

The French director thus becomes the third woman to win the Palme d’Or in the history of the Festival

Italy with empty hands. The tense judicial yellow ‘Anatomy of a Fall by the French Justine Triet, with a mother who has to defend herself from the accusation of having killed her husband, wins Golden palm tree at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. As breaking latest news writes, “Anatomie d’une chute’ is a psychological thriller that delves into the secrets of a family and focuses on a provocative and unconventional portrait of a woman. Sandra (actress Sandra Huller), a German writer, lives with her husband Samuel and their blind son Daniel in a remote mountain chalet in the French Alps.”

