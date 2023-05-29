Home » Cannes 2023, Italy with empty hands: the Palme d’Or goes to Justine Triet
Business

Cannes 2023, Italy with empty hands: the Palme d’Or goes to Justine Triet

by admin
Cannes 2023, Italy with empty hands: the Palme d’Or goes to Justine Triet

Cannes Film Festival awards

The French director thus becomes the third woman to win the Palme d’Or in the history of the Festival

Italy with empty hands. The tense judicial yellow ‘Anatomy of a Fall by the French Justine Triet, with a mother who has to defend herself from the accusation of having killed her husband, wins Golden palm tree at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. As breaking latest news writes, “Anatomie d’une chute’ is a psychological thriller that delves into the secrets of a family and focuses on a provocative and unconventional portrait of a woman. Sandra (actress Sandra Huller), a German writer, lives with her husband Samuel and their blind son Daniel in a remote mountain chalet in the French Alps.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Richard Branson upgrades his fleet with two new ships

You may also like

Workers without Austrian citizenship – A&W Blog

Renewables, Plenitude warms up the engines for the...

Does the global economy need a hegemonic regulatory...

Comac C919: Chinese short-haul jet completes maiden flight

Luxuria asphalts Arisa on Meloni: a case breaks...

German companies are less innovative | Economy |...

Cnel, the Guardia di Finanza arrives on delegation...

Building type E: Simply build (more).

Trieste, shooting at the shooting range: the husband...

NYMEX crude oil short-term look at $72.42 Provider...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy