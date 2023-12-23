Car incentives 2024, up to 13,750 euro discount

Listen to the audio version of the article

Official confirmation is missing but the 2024 car incentives could give a real breath of fresh air to the entire sector. As anticipated to Il Sole 24 Ore by the Made in Italy business minister Adolfo Russo, the 2024 car incentives will arrive in the event of scrapping a car up to 2 euros up to 13,750 euros for electric ones in the 0-20 grams of CO2 range, 8,000 euros for plug-in hybrids 21-60 grams of CO2 and 10,000 euros for the 61-135 grams of C02 range. The highest figures are dedicated to natural persons with an ISEE of less than 30,000 euros, while for natural and legal persons without limitations the figures are reduced but remain decidedly interesting. As in the past, there will be a maximum spending ceiling: 35,000 euros excluding VAT for electric vehicles and the 61-135 range, while the 21/60 grams of CO2 range reaches 45,000 excluding VAT. The incentives for cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, scooters and quadricycles will be active with the entry into force of the new Prime Ministerial Decree between mid-January and early February. The contribution for motorcycles, scooters, tricycles and quadricycles has been confirmed. Electric models will have a reduction of up to 40% within 4,000 euros if the purchase is accompanied by scrapping of a 0, 1, 2 or 3 Euro. Incentives for thermal models are also on the way.

New car incentives 2024, even without scrapping

The three bands of the 2024 car incentives will be: 0-20 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, 21-60, 61-135 which will therefore also include Euro6 diesel and petrol models. Only in the first two categories is there an increase of 25% for natural persons with an ISEE of less than 30 thousand euros and legal persons are admitted, including rental companies but not dealers. Without scrapping the contribution will be 6,000 euros in the 0-20 range, 4,000 in the 21-60 range while there is no incentive for the third range. By scrapping a Euro2 car, without reduced ISEE, you will have a discount of 11,000 for the first band, 8,000 for the second and 3,000 for the third (which becomes 10,000 euros with reduced ISEE). By scrapping a Euro3 there will be a discount of 10,000 for electric ones (12,500 euros with reduced ISEE), 6,000 euros for phevs and 2,000 euros for the third tier (7,500 euros with reduced ISEE). Scrapping a Euro4 starts from 9,000 euros for electric ones (11,250 euros with reduced ISEE), 5,500 euros for phevs and 1,500 euros for the third band (6,875 euros with reduced ISEE).

Car incentives 2024, electric models

Following the parameters indicated, the first range includes a long list of electric models including Abarth 500e, Byd Dolphin and Atto3, Citroen e-C4 and e-C4x, Cupra Born, Dacia Spring, Dr1, Ds3, Fiat 600e, Nissan Leaf, Opel Corsa and Mokka, Peugeot 208 and 2008, Megane e-Tech, Scenic electric, Renault Twingo and Zoe, Smart #1 and #3, Tesla Model 3, Volkswagen Id.3 and Volvo Ex30 and Xc40.

Car incentives 2024, plug-in models

Following the parameters indicated, the second range includes a long list of plug-in models including Alfa Romeo Tonale, Audi A3 and Q3, BMW Serie 2 Active Tourer and Serie 3 Touring, Citroen C5X, Cupra Formentor, Ford Kuga, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Kia Niro, Mazda Mx30, Mercedes B-Class, Mini Countryman, Peugeot 3008 and Opel Astra.

Car incentives 2024, hybrid and thermal models

Following the parameters indicated, the third band includes a long list of hybrid, petrol and diesel models including Audi Q2, BMW Nissan Juke, Opel Crossland, Peugeot 308, Skoda Kamiq, Suzuki Swift and Toyota Chr.

