Christmas checks, 39 tons of typical sweets seized

Il Carabinieri Health Protection Commandin agreement with the Ministry of Health, has intensified controls on typical confectionery products which will significantly enrich tables during the upcoming Christmas holidays.

The investigations, extended at a national level to all phases of production, distribution and retail sales, both at an artisanal and industrial level, made it possible to inspect around 1,000 companies, detecting irregularities at 382 structures (equal to 38% of the objectives inspected) and leading to the notification of over 585 criminal and administrative violations, for an amount of over 423 thousand euros in fines.

During the checks, 39 tons of confectionery products and raw materials were identified and seized, as they were held in a poor state of conservation or in premises affected by serious structural and hygienic deficiencies, invaded by parasites, lacking traceability and the object of fraud on the market.

Among the interventions, the NAS of Bologna seized 24 tons of dried fruit contaminated with mycotoxins, substances of fungal origin that are dangerous to health. Furthermore, over 500 panettone, pandoro and other typical Christmas desserts, including regional ones, were removed from consumption, partly industrially produced but marketed as artisanal, partly with ingredients different in quality and origin compared to what was declared on the label. Following the offenses identified, the NAS referred 18 managers and owners of entrepreneurial activities to the judicial authorities for alleged fraud in the market and possession of confectionery products in a poor state of preservation, as well as a further 342 sanctioned for shortcomings in the pastry laboratories and failure to apply traceability and preventive food safety procedures. The inspection results also led to the issuing of 27 orders for the closure/suspension of production and sales activities, for an economic value of over 8 million euros.

Among the most significant situations ascertained by the NAS are:

Nas Catania

The owner of a confectionery laboratory in the province of Catania was reported for the use of raw materials and semi-finished products arbitrarily frozen and in a poor state of conservation, held in environments with serious hygienic-sanitary deficiencies, presence of insect carcasses and noxious fumes due to poor functioning of the sewage system. The entire production activity including 1,700 kg of finished products, deemed unfit for human consumption, for a total value of 530,000 euros was subjected to seizure. At a food factory in the same province, over 2 tons of semi-finished products of vegetable origin and pistachio shells, of non-EU origin, invaded by parasites, were found during processing.

Us Viterbo

The owner of a bakery in the province of Viterbo was reported for commercial fraud for having detained, for subsequent sale to the public, industrially produced panettone, presenting it on the label as artisanal. During the inspection, a total of 70 kg of products were seized.

In Brescia

At a pastry shop in the province of Bergamo, 36 pandoros found exposed for sale as “artisanal – of own production”, in reality purchased from another manufacturer, were seized.

Nas Bologna

Following the inspection carried out at a processing and packaging plant for confectionery raw materials, in particular nuts, in the province of Ravenna, 24,000 kg of shelled kernels were found, coming from outside the EU, non-compliant due to the presence of aflatoxins exceeding the legal limits, stored in promiscuity with other raw materials suitable for consumption and without indications regarding the prohibition of use.

Nas Palermo

Following checks carried out at 4 pastry shops and 2 confectionery companies, located in the provinces of Trapani, Palermo and Agrigento, a total of 260 panettoni and 400 jars of pistachio/almond cream were seized, without traceability and with reference to ingredients based on pistachios, almonds and citrus fruits from Sicily, actually coming from other regions or abroad.

In Rome

The legal manager of a bar-pastry shop in the province of Rome has been released into custody for having offered for sale semifreddo Christmas confectionery products (cakes and cassatas) of industrial production artfully labeled and declared as artisanal gastronomic products, in order to mislead customers. buyers and obtain an illicit profit. 6 kg of semifreddos seized.

Nas Latina

A confectionery production laboratory has been identified in Latina, activated on the ground floor of a residential building, apparently in a state of abandonment as it has no sign and has closed shutters. The laboratory, found by the NAS to be in full operation, was immediately closed as it was affected by very serious structural and hygienic deficiencies.

