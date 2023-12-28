Car inspection costs skyrocket. Illegitimate taxes worth 30 million are targeted. Here’s what to know to avoid paying more than you have to

Record increases in car inspection costs. This expense also enters the list of increases that families have to face. However, consumer protection associations are not on board and are raising the issue, pointing the finger at the testing centres. Assoutenti presented a complaint to the Antitrust and to the Minister of Transport (MIT) asking to open an investigation into the illegitimate costs applied to motorists by numerous Italian inspection centers for the “car inspection” service. An expense borne by citizens which reached 1.17 billion euros in 2022 for a total of 14,877,795 car inspections carried out in authorized private centres.

«Many users have reported to the association the application of additional expense items on the cost for the periodic inspection of cars, a service whose rates are set by the State – explains Assoutenti – with the Interministerial Decree of 08.3.2021 n. 129 which established the new tariffs for the inspection operations of motor vehicles and their trailers, pursuant to art. 80 of the Highway Code, the new fixed cost for inspections at authorized centers in 2023 contains the following items: Mandatory fee for the inspection 54.95 euros; VAT 22% on the rate 12.09 euros; Fixed rights (VAT exempt pursuant to art. 15) 10.20 euros. The total thus reaches 77.24 euros.”

According to the association, the only “additional and variable” expense item not identified in the regulatory provisions, compared to the amount provided for by law, is that relating to the commission for the payment of rights envisaged by Payment Service Providers (PSPs) on the PagoPA SpA platform, used by authorized audit centers. This commission may vary depending on the case, provided that the user/consumer is informed of the actual additional amount to be paid via the price list displayed to the public.

Instead, in the invoices issued upon completion of the audit operations, amounting to a few euros, many audit centers apply imaginative taxes such as: «Waste disposal fee», «Postal Service», «Stationery expenses». In other cases, the invoices indicate the expense item called “Mandatory fee for the audit” as a sort of repetition of what has already been foreseen.

«These conducts described appear illegitimate, as they are in conflict with the current legislation on audits, as well as in clear contrast with the legislation on competition and commercial practices, and for these reasons we have asked the Antitrust and the MIT to initiate , each to the extent of its own competence, a formal investigation into the matter. Finally, the data is truly relevant since the matter affects over 14 million consumers and if it were to be confirmed for the year 2022 alone we would be faced with a fraud of around 30 million euros” concludes the president of Assoutenti, Gabriele Melluso.

Share this: Facebook

X

