Car market, new registrations still declining

Il car market still has the handbrake on July 2023. After i slowdowns in sales last Juneeven in the month that has just ended the trend is negative: the sector records a number of registrations that stops at 121 thousand units, thus bringing a 14% drop compared to June (which had been marked by a reduction of 6.7% compared to May based on the data of the latest survey). On the other hand, the trend of new registrations is positive compared to the values ​​of the same period of 2022, with a growth of 8.9%.

To say it is the monthly report on the automotive sector in Italy elaborated by Energy&Strategy (E&S) Group of the Politecnico di Milano.

In more detail, by making a comparison with the data for 2022, the sector reports an increase in the number of registrations of petrol vehicles compared to July 2022, with an increase of 4.3%. The registrations of the a models also increased Gpl, which report a +35% year on year, while those of the are decreasing diesel and methane vehicles: the former recorded a drop of 5.2%; the others are characterized by a sharply downward trend, with -83.5% year on year compared to the month of July 2022.

As far as hybrid and electric fuels are concerned, sales of vehicles belonging to these two categories are increasing. In particular, i hybrid models grow by 15.6%; those pure electricity by 14.9%: in July 2023 there were 4,158 new registrations.

The reduction of CO2 emissions due to new registrations in July 2023 is approximately 109,800 tonnes per year. The decrease is largely due to the registrations of hybrid vehicles (46.1%), petrol (22.4%) and diesel (15.6%). The contribution of pure electric vehicles should be underlined, which account for 7.6% against a 4.3% share of registrations.

Based on last month’s data, the best-selling models are the hybrid ones, with a 40.1% share of registrations on the total. These are followed by traditional petrol (28.6%) and diesel (18%) engines. The ranking is closed by LPG vehicles (9.8%), pure electric ones (3.4%) and methane (0.1%).

