Avis: blood and plasma donations are in the Electronic Health Record

In the new Electronic Health File (FSE) it will be important to include all the information on citizens’ blood and plasma donation. To underline it is Avis, the largest Italian donor associationwhich issued a note following the favorable opinion of the State-Regions Conference on the draft decree of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and of the Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for technological innovation, Alessio Butti.

“We welcome the will to reform the Electronic Health Record,” commented the National President of AVIS, Gianpietro Briola. «However, we agree with the recommendation issued by the State-Regions Conference to intervene to expand the contents of the file itself. We hope that blood and plasma donation will soon be included, as has already been done for organ donation. In fact, we believe it is important that data from the blood collection system are also integrated as essential information in the ESF documents, both in support of the professional figures of the National Health System and with a view to simplifying and facilitating the services offered to citizens, such as the search for collection centers and the booking of donations”.

The new file will enter into force with the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette and will contain the citizen’s identification and administrative data, first aid reports and reports, discharge letters, his medical history, specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions and other documents such as, among others, medical records and vaccinations.

Photo by Avis Press Office