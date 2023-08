With a new Austrian record, Sarah Fischer secured three gold medals at the U23 European Championships in Bucharest on Thursday.

In the duel in the +87 kg weight class, the Lower Austrian improved the red-white-red record to 240 kg and won two more gold medals with 105 kg in the snatch and 135 kg in the clean and jerk. Fischer holds a total of 40 European and World Championship medals.

