Tick ​​check shows that precautions are important at German bathing resorts

The results of the “Germany makes the tick check” campaign show how quickly you go to tick territory in everyday life: Experts examined ten popular bathing lakes and river banks for ticks on behalf of Pfizer.¹ With 18 bloodsuckers found on 200 m² the banks of the Isar (Flaucher) in Munich and the mine Prinz von Hessen in Darmstadt led the survey, closely followed by Scharmutzelsee in Brandenburg (12) and Berlin’s Müggelsee (11).² The bathing resorts examined are all in or near one of Robert Koch’s Institute (RKI) designated TBE risk area. The risk of contracting tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) after a tick bite is particularly high there. Therefore, the TBE vaccination is recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) to anyone who may come into contact with ticks in these areas. You should therefore not only think about the right TBE precautions when going for a walk in the forest, but also when going to the bathing lake.

In the case of an infection with the TBE virus, the meninges and the brain can become inflamed, which can lead to permanent damage such as paralysis as well as swallowing and speech disorders. The disease cannot be cured with medication and, in the worst case, can be fatal. However, you can protect yourself by vaccination. If you need vaccination protection in the short term, you can use a rapid vaccination schedule. In this way, protection can be built up within a few weeks. Since the arachnids, in addition to TBE viruses, also carry other pathogens such as e.g. B. Borrelia can transmit, experts also recommend wearing long clothing, using anti-tick sprays and thoroughly checking your own body after every stay in the countryside.

TBE prevention is becoming more important throughout Germany

A look at the map of German TBE risk areas shows that TBE is no longer a purely southern German phenomenon. Emsland in Lower Saxony, the urban district of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia and some districts in Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt are now affected. Across Germany, the RKI has already declared more than 40 percent of urban and rural districts as TBE risk areas, including urban districts such as Dresden or Munich. This shows that TBE prevention is also important in urban areas, for example when visiting the city park, beer garden or playground.

1. Research conditions and methodological procedure of the study:

In the period from June 1st, 2023 to July 1st, 2023, 10 bathing lakes and river banks were examined nationwide on behalf of Pfizer Pharma GmbH. The classic flagging method was used to catch ticks, in which a flannel cloth is pulled over the vegetation or leaf litter close to the ground. Active ticks cling to the underside of the flag upon contact and can then be counted and collected. 20 flag parades of approx. 10 m² were carried out per bathing resort. In all cases, the primary aim of the investigation was to detect any ticks that may be present at a bathing resort. The focus of the search for ticks was on bushes in which the conditions for the occurrence and survival of ticks are more favorable than on open, more sun-exposed areas. In addition, meadows and lawns were randomly checked for ticks at several bathing resorts. As part of this survey, only the number of ticks was evaluated. It was not examined whether the ticks found were infected with pathogens such as the TBE virus.

2. Results of the investigation:

Bathing resort (city): ticks on 200 m²

Bathing lake Plüderhausen (Stuttgart): 6 Flaucher Isarufer (Munich): 18 Eisbach (Munich): 2 Müggelsee (Berlin): 11 Scharmutzelsee (LK Oder-Spree, Brandenburg): 12 Pit Prince of Hesse (Darmstadt): 18 Rheinufer Rodenkirchen (Cologne ): 0 Niegripper Badesee (Magdeburg): 1 Birkwitz-Pratzschwitz gravel pit (Dresden): 4 Klingesee (Erfurt): 0

