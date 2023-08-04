Sara Croce and the refusal to Signorini: the revelation of the mother

The casting for the GF Vip is running out. Gentlemen is putting together the new group of tenants of the House, and it seems that among the names contacted there is also that of Sarah Cross. The model and ex “Bonas” of Avanti Un Altro would have auditioned to become part of the reality Mediaset, but something got stuck in the selection mechanism. According to a first indiscretion, they would have been the leaders of the Biscione a torpedo herchoosing Samira Lui in her place. But Croce branded the news as “fake news“, and then his mother thought about it to spice up the story, stating that Sara would be the one to refuse the casting, Not the other. So let’s see the story in detail.

Sara Croce and her rejection of Big Brother Vip

There are (also) those who say no. As the model Sara Croceknown for her role as “Bonas” in Avanti Un Altro, which seems to have rejected the proposal from Alfonso Signorini, very busy choosing the next cast of the Big Brother VIP. As stated by the Sarah’s mother to the microphones of Tag24, the girl and influencer “they offered more money to convince her, but he said no”.

A dry answer, despite the insistence of the Mediaset top management. Sara Croce had “been contacted directly from the production of Big Brother”, explained the mother again, “and did an online audition ed immediately liked it. They had chosen it, I have a message written by his agent contacted by Signorini “. But then he arrived the turnaround of the model.

“My daughter he had doubts on the program because she has other plans,” continued the mother. “They called her last week for the second time, offering her more money and better conditions. And Sara said no anyway”. Reason? La Croce would have more long-term projects in mind, which go beyond three or four months inside the House. And he feared that by participating in the reality show, then, he would not have acute other job opportunities in the future.

The choice, therefore, would have been of the Cross, and not of Mediaset, as the Pipol portal had instead insinuated. According to them “the showgirl Sara Croce had placed all her hopes in the next edition of Big Brother, but her audition stopped in front of a dry no. Thus the Cross will emigrate to the States for new adventures”.

Where exactly the truth lies is not clear. The only certain thing, at this point, is that the beautiful Sara Croce will not take part in the next one GF Vip.

