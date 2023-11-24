Car of the year 2024, the anticipation is growing for the 7 finalist cars of the award

Listen to the audio version of the article

The international Car of the Year award this year celebrates 60 years since the first award which dates back to 1963. The candidate cars marketed in at least 5 European countries are admitted to a first step by the jury which is made up of 61 jurors representing 23 European countries based on criteria such as comfort, design, safety, economy and respect for the environment. The 28 semi-finalists will be whittled down to just seven in total. They will be the ones to challenge for the final victory scheduled for February 26, 2024.

Here are the 28 semi-finalists, 15 of them electric but also many Chinese

The Chinese ones in contention are three Byd, Atto 3, Dolphin, Han and Seal to which is added the Nio ET5, ET7 and EL6 plus the Smart #1 made by the Chinese Geely. Among the brands with the most candidates there is Honda with three CR-V models, e:NY1 100% electric and ZR-V as well as the other Japanese group Toyota with C-HR and Prius plus the Lexus RZ. Among the Americans in the running are Ford with the Bronco SUV, the new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the electric Lucid Air, another electric. Finally, the three Korean cars are the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kona, also electric, as well as the 100% electric Kia EV6.

The only Italian among the semi-finalists is the Nuova Fiat 600

Despite the now aggressive Chinese presence, the European representation led by German brands remains large: BMW with two models, the new 5 Series also electric and the XM as well as Mercedes with the new E Class and the electric EQE SUV. Volkswagen has only one model in the running, it is the electric ID.7. Among the French there is the new Peugeot 3008 and the renewed generations of Renault Espace and Scenic. In the list of 28 there is also the Volvo EX30, but above all the New Fiat 600, a close relative of the Jeep Avenger, the Car of The Year 2023.

The members of the jury are 61 from 23 European countries

The members of the jury who are elected on the basis of a careful and rigorous analysis of personal skills represent 7 European sector magazines which from time to time organize the awarding of the prize to the winning car. In addition to these, there are those who work in important newspapers such as Il Sole 24 Ore. Since its debut, the brand that has managed to win the most titles is Fiat with 9 Cars of the Year, followed by Renault with 6 titles, while third place is shared respectively by Ford, Opel and Peugeot with 5 victories.

The curiosities of the cars Car of the year

For 2023 the Car of The year award was won by the Jeep Avenger, while the first car to receive it was the Rover 2000 in 1964. The first Fiat to win it was the 124 in 1967, while the first electric was the Nissan Leaf in 2011. The Vw Golf won it twice in 1992 and 2013, as did the Toyota Yaris in 2000 and 2021, but the first Japanese one was the Nissan Micra in 1993 and the first Korean the Kia EV6. The only brand that won it two years in a row was Fiat with the Punto in 1995 and the following year with the Bravo.

