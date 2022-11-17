The trend reversal of car registrations in Europe continues, increasing for the third consecutive month. In particular, in Europe in the month of October, 910,753 units were registered, with an increase of over 14% compared to the previous month.

However, despite the increase in registration volumes, in the first ten months of 2022 the account is still in the red, with a deficit of around 780,000 vehicles, a decrease of 7.8% compared to cars registered between January and October 2021 .

Looking at the individual regional data, we see how registrations in France grew by 5.5%, +11.7% in Spain, +14.6% in Italy, +16.8% in Germany, up to the notable leap forward of the United Kingdom which in the month of October recorded a growth of +26.4%.

As regards electric vehicles, Italy also stands out in October as the last market among the big five, with a share of 8.3% of the total registered in the month. The Italian figure compares with 32.5% in Germany, 22.4% in France, 21.4% in the United Kingdom and 10.1% in Spain.