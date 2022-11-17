Home Business Car registrations: in October +14% in Europe with Italy bringing up the rear on the electric
Business

Car registrations: in October +14% in Europe with Italy bringing up the rear on the electric

by admin
Car registrations: in October +14% in Europe with Italy bringing up the rear on the electric

The trend reversal of car registrations in Europe continues, increasing for the third consecutive month. In particular, in Europe in the month of October, 910,753 units were registered, with an increase of over 14% compared to the previous month.

However, despite the increase in registration volumes, in the first ten months of 2022 the account is still in the red, with a deficit of around 780,000 vehicles, a decrease of 7.8% compared to cars registered between January and October 2021 .

Looking at the individual regional data, we see how registrations in France grew by 5.5%, +11.7% in Spain, +14.6% in Italy, +16.8% in Germany, up to the notable leap forward of the United Kingdom which in the month of October recorded a growth of +26.4%.

As regards electric vehicles, Italy also stands out in October as the last market among the big five, with a share of 8.3% of the total registered in the month. The Italian figure compares with 32.5% in Germany, 22.4% in France, 21.4% in the United Kingdom and 10.1% in Spain.

See also  Formula E: all the news of the new 2022 season

You may also like

Tesla: here are the new rates for charging...

From 3 December, the Artisan at the Fair...

The major version update of Huawei Mate50 series...

Anti-Opec alliance for renewables, that’s what a cartel...

Hongguang MINI EV with ultra-high configuration!Wuling Clear Sky...

Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus on the Porsche...

The 16Pin power cord is frequently burned: RTX...

Exports, Made in Italy record in September: for...

Fashion, Confindustria launches an appeal to the government

The female car owner installed a recorder on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy