Home » Car super tax, no to abolition: here is the calculation, model by model
Business

Car super tax, no to abolition: here is the calculation, model by model

by admin
Car super tax, no to abolition: here is the calculation, model by model

MILAN. The super vignette on large-engined cars will remain in effect for now. The government’s hypothesis was to eliminate this tax but for now this tax remains. It is a tax that weighs heavily on the pockets of Italians. The calculations come from Federcarrozzieri who has lined up the numbers ranging from 140 euros for the Toyota Yaris Gr to 8,660 euros for the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Here are the calculations made by Federcarrozzieri of the cost of the superbollo on large-engined diesel cars which, with the amendment approved today to the fiscal delegation, could be canceled in the future.

Toyota Yaris GR (192 kW) 140 euro

Jeep Grand Cherokee (200 kW) 300 euros

Ford Focus ST (206 kW) 420 euros

Hyundai i30 N Performance (206 kW) 420 euros

Hyundai Kona N Performance (206 kW) 420 euros

Alfa Romeo Stelvio (206 kW) 420 euros

Renault Megane RS (221 kW) 720 euros

Range Rover Evoque 2.0 (221 kW) 720 euros

Mercedes A 35 AMG (224 kW) 780 euros

Mini Clubman John Cooper Works (225 kW) 800 euros

Volvo S60 T8 (228 kW) 860 euro

Volkswagen Golf R (245 kW) 1,200 euros

Bmw X3 xDriveM40d (250 kW) 1,300 euros

Audi S4 Avant TDI (251 kW) 1,320 euros

Lexus LC V8 (351 kW) 3,320 euros

Jaguar F-Type R75 (423 kW) 4,760 euros

Audi R8 Spyder performance (456 kW) 5,420 euro

Bmw X6 M Competition (460 kW) 5,500 euros

See also  Has Sogou merged into Tencent input method changed? -Sogou input method

Maserati MC20 (463 kW) 5,560 euros

Mercedes GT Coupe 4 63 E-Performance AMG S (470 kW) 5.700 euro

Bentley Continental GT Convertible (485 kW) 6,000 euros

Aston Martin DBS (533 kW) 6,960 euros

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate (577 kW) 7,840 euros

Ferrari 812 Superfast (588 kW) 8,060 euros

Ferrari Daytona SP3 (618 kW) 8,660 euros

You may also like

The Turin Competence Center relaunches on SMEs and...

Bainuo Pharmaceuticals sincerely invites you to participate in...

Taxman, the super stamp survives. Less tax on...

Sabotage of Nord Stream: Possibly just a few...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 29th. Positive EU price...

Douyin 618 Good Things Festival Report in 2023...

Last attempt: Crisis meeting on Sweden’s NATO accession

Resolution 51 of 06/21/2023 – Authorization for the...

5 questions & answers about the joint rental...

“Easy” car inspections: a European investigation is triggered

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy