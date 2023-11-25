Home » Carlos Slim: The Unlikely Owner of Mexico’s Successful Sears Department Stores
Business

Carlos Slim: The Unlikely Owner of Mexico’s Successful Sears Department Stores

by admin
Carlos Slim: The Unlikely Owner of Mexico’s Successful Sears Department Stores

Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico and one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, is the owner of Sears in Mexico. The retail chain, which has 97 stores throughout the country, has been a part of Slim’s conglomerate, Grupo Carso, since 2016.

Despite facing financial struggles in the United States, Sears has experienced significant growth and success in Mexico. Attracting a diverse range of customers, the chain offers a wide variety of products, from clothing and perfumes to appliances, toys, video games, and cell phones.

The history of Sears in Mexico dates back to 1974 when the first store opened on Insurgentes Avenue in Mexico City. Since then, the brand has expanded and now stands as a prominent presence in shopping plazas across the country.

Sears is also part of Grupo Sanborns, a leading retail company in Mexico. Other well-known brands owned by the group include Sanborns, MixUp, Ishop, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Carlos Slim’s immense wealth is not only tied to Sears, as he has a fortune valued at more than 80 billion dollars, according to Forbes. His average daily income is estimated to be around 20 million dollars, resulting in a monthly figure of approximately 600 million dollars.

Contrary to popular belief, Slim did not graduate from a prestigious private university but studied Civil Engineering at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He briefly taught algebra and linear programming classes at the institution.

During the period from 2010 to 2013, Carlos Slim was named the richest man in the world, surpassing international figures such as Bill Gates. His influence in the business world and his ownership of Sears in Mexico continue to solidify his status as one of the most prominent and wealthy individuals globally.

You may also like

Revamping Levi’s: From Jeans to a Denim Lifestyle...

Btp Valore, orders of 2.2 billion euros reached...

When is speculation tax due on the sale...

Opinions and Reviews on the Branch I Policy

Main funds | Good news to support the...

Financial flows to Russia dry up after US...

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges Past $0.00001 Level, Whales...

The critical scenario of the Democratic Republic of...

Move forward firmly with positive actions – frontline...

Delivery Hero fails with Taiwan sale – Uber...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy