Derek Chauvin, convicted of the murder of George Floyd, is stabbed in prison and is in serious condition | Tucson | Arizona | United States | WORLD

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving a sentence for the murder of George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate on Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. The attack left Chauvin seriously injured and in need of medical treatment. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the assault and stated that an inmate was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, which has a history of security lapses and staffing shortages. It is the second major incident at the prison in just over a year, following an attempted shooting by an inmate in November 2022.

Derek Chauvin, 47, is serving concurrent federal and state sentences for violating George Floyd’s civil rights and second-degree murder respectively. His attorney had advocated for him to be kept away from the general inmate population, fearing he would be a target.

The stabbing of Chauvin comes on the heels of the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his appeal against his murder conviction. Additionally, Chauvin is attempting to overturn his federal guilty plea, claiming new evidence shows he did not cause Floyd’s death.

The murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests and a reckoning with police brutality and racism. Chauvin’s conviction was seen as a landmark in the fight for justice and accountability for police officers.

This latest attack on a high-profile federal prisoner has put a spotlight on the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ ability to maintain the safety even of its most high-profile inmates. An ongoing Associated Press investigation has uncovered numerous flaws within the Bureau of Prisons, including rampant sexual abuse and criminal behavior by staff, staff shortages, and chronic violence.

Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters, hired last year to reform the agency, has faced criticism from lawmakers for failing to provide transparent and honest communication about the agency’s operations.

The recent attack on Chauvin is likely to renew calls for increased oversight and reform within the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as concerns about the safety of high-profile inmates continue to mount.

