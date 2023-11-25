You won’t believe it! Mimí Lazo and Hilda Abrahamz had a tremendous kiss (VIDEO)

Actress Mimi Lazo published a video on her Instagram social network with her colleague Hilda Abrahamz, where apparently it is about Maniña Yerichana’s birthday, but what caught the attention was the way she wished her a happy birthday.

Both, protagonists of the new Venevisión soap opera, “Dramáticas” gave each other a tremendous kiss on the mouth, generating endless comments, among them Lazo’s daughter, Sindy Lazo, commenting that she already had a new stepfather.

My God! I’m going from having the most handsome stepfather in the world to having Maniña Yerichana as my stepmother and Dani as my sister! ❤️🙌🔥 I’m not complaining!”, tagging Abrahamz.

But Mimi Lazo, without hesitation, went ahead with the haters, commenting on what they would say to try to attack them, but the actress’s sense of humor went much further.

What immorality!!! What a strong guy, the things that happen on birthdays. This is the end of the world 🌍 as my mom would say,” arguing what people would think.

The actress continued saying, “I think I’m hearing my mom. “What are people going to think, Mimi?” Mom, I don’t care. Well, you should care” last night I didn’t stop thinking about her for a second. Hilda is so beautiful and so modest is what she is.

Gladys, the eternal protagonist of ‘Voltea pa’ que te enamores’, doesn’t care at all what people think of her. With a confident and firm attitude, she follows her own path without being influenced by the judgments of others.

Let us remember that Mimi Lazo is married to the actor and producer Luis Fernández.

