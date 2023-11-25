Raptors eliminate Bulls from In-Season tournament with 121-108 victory

TORONTO (AP) — OG Anunoby matched his season-high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam added 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 121-108 in the NBA In-Season tournament on Friday, eliminating the Bulls.

The Raptors, already with no chance of advancing due to Orlando’s victory over Boston earlier, improved to 1-2 in the tournament. Chicago left its mark at 0-3. The Bulls have lost three consecutive games and six of seven.

Dennis Schroder added 17 points in Toronto’s balanced offense. Gary Trent Jr. scored 16 points, Jakob Poeltl had 15 and added 10 rebounds, while Scottie Barnes finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach LaVine finished with 36 points for Chicago, making 16 of 23 attempts. He returned after sitting out Wednesday night against Oklahoma City with right foot discomfort.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 19 points for the Bulls against his former team. He was ejected with 1.4 seconds left after being called for his second technical foul.

Siakam tied a season-high in assists with eight and Toronto finished with 32, extending a record streak of 12 games with at least 25 assists.

