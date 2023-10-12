Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing Emphasizes Development of Advanced Manufacturing at 2023 World Navigation Equipment Conference

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing Highlights Importance of Advanced Manufacturing at World Navigation Equipment Conference

Fuzhou, October 12th – Zhang Guoqing, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Navigation Equipment Conference in Fujian. His speech emphasized the need to focus on the development of advanced manufacturing and build a strong foundation for Chinese-style modernization.

During his address, Zhang Guoqing stressed the significance of navigation equipment as a key support for developing the maritime economy, promoting international trade, and increasing personnel exchanges. With the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, China‘s maritime equipment industry has experienced rapid development, making it one of the best in terms of design, construction capabilities, and equipment quality and performance on a global scale.

Zhang Guoqing outlined China‘s future plans, stating that the country will focus on key areas and cutting-edge directions in the development of the marine economy. By conforming to the green and intelligent development trend of navigation equipment, China aims to strengthen technological innovation and application, upgrade traditional shipping and offshore oil and gas equipment, and promote the development of advanced high-end equipment. The ultimate goal is to provide higher-quality modern navigation equipment to support the nation’s modernization efforts.

Furthermore, Zhang Guoqing expressed China‘s willingness to collaborate with all parties to strengthen technical cooperation in the maritime equipment industry. This collaboration aims to enhance global maritime governance, ensure the stability and smoothness of the maritime equipment industry chain and supply chain, and contribute to the joint development and utilization of the ocean. Additionally, China aims to promote the construction of marine ecological civilization and enhance the well-being of people worldwide.

During his visit to Fujian, Zhang Guoqing conducted research by visiting companies such as CATL New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. He closely inspected laboratories and production lines to gain a detailed understanding of the development and application of new products and technologies. Zhang highlighted that the development of advanced manufacturing is vital for promoting new industrialization and building a modern industrial system. The Vice Premier stressed the need to implement the innovation-driven development strategy, accelerate research on key core technologies, and improve the resilience and safety level of advanced manufacturing.

To further promote advanced manufacturing, Zhang Guoqing emphasized the importance of an “intelligent transformation to digital transformation” approach. Efforts should be made to promote the application of green and low-carbon technologies, foster integration between the modern service industry and advanced manufacturing, support integrated innovation and coordinated development of large and medium-sized enterprises, and accelerate the formation of advanced manufacturing clusters with strong market competitiveness. Additionally, it is crucial to closely monitor industrial technological changes and make forward-looking plans to consolidate China‘s leading position in advantageous industries and explore new fields and tracks for development.

The 2023 World Navigation Equipment Conference in Fujian served as a platform for global collaboration and exchange among industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders. Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing’s attendance and speech underscored the Chinese government’s commitment to advancing the development of advanced manufacturing and its role in propelling the nation’s modernization efforts.

[Editor in charge: Wu Jiang]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

