With the continuous maturity of my country’s real estate market and the growing demand for quality living, the residential service industry has put forward higher requirements for practitioners’ professional ability and comprehensive quality. In order to improve the professional level of service providers and provide consumers with better quality services, Beijing I Love My Home will hold the first exam of the 2022 Fanxing Exam on August 2. There are 362 exam rooms for this exam, with a total of more than 10,000 people. Broker participation.

Before the start of the test, I love my family held the opening ceremony of the star test. Xie Yong, chairman and president of the group, and Gao Xiaohui, vice president of the group and general manager of Beijing I love my family, personally opened the book for the candidates.





Improve the professional ability of brokers by taking exams to promote learning

According to the person in charge of Beijing I Love My Home Training Center, Beijing I Love My Home follows the spirit of “special study, special training, and special examination”, and divides the 2022 Stars Exam into three sessions: “Quality”, “Professional” and “Service”. , not only emphasizes the proficiency of brokers’ trading business, but also pays attention to the inspection of non-trading knowledge points such as laws and regulations, quality control rules, and service levels. A higher goal.

Every question in the 2022 Fanxing Exam has been repeatedly polished, according to “fairness and justice”, “reasonable coverage of knowledge points”, “highlighting key points and main knowledge”, “be flexible and practical, do not stray questions”, “reasonable degree of distinction”, “examination ideas do not test” “Routine” six principles to make propositions. The first exam “2022 Stars Test Quality Chapter” specifically examines the broker’s mastery of quality control rules, official website rules and other content. The exam is conducted in the form of an offline written test. Taking into account the epidemic prevention factor, the exam is conducted in 362 carefully selected and strictly sterilized examination rooms, and the examination rooms are arranged for the brokers nearby. All levels of brokers and business district managers who join before April 22 (inclusive) are required to take the exam.

In fact, professionalism is the basis for real estate agents to gain client trust. Zhu Qiang, the broker of Beijing I Love My Home Guangqumen flagship store A, said: “We must continue to learn the latest knowledge related to real estate transactions in order to provide consumers with more professional and valuable services. The star test is a test of our professional ability. One of the inspections, through special learning on the Fanxing Learning Platform every day, helped us expand our business knowledge, consolidate our professional foundation, and make up for some deficiencies. This is of great help for personal professional improvement.”





Adhere to the original intention and focus on improving service quality

“Providing good service is the core path for the development of the industry. Beijing I Love My Home has been committed to providing better quality services to all customers since its establishment 22 years ago. Through the Star Examination and the digitally blessed talent training system, the broker’s business has been continuously improved. Quality, gradually build brokers into professional real estate consultants, and continue to provide consumers with high-quality residential services.” Gao Xiaohui said.

All the test data of the Fanxing Big Exam can be stored, and the test results after screening and statistics can be linked to the agent’s I Love My Home online platform display position. The agent with excellent results will get a special avatar label, which will be displayed on the My Love My Home website and APP, etc. The terminal is convenient for consumers to choose a more suitable service provider and brings a more secure service experience.

It is understood that I love my family agents will take professional courses on the Fanxing platform every day. This platform is a digital learning platform created by I love my family that integrates teaching, learning, research, discussion, discussion, examination and practice. Data shows that in 2021, nearly 50,000 students will be registered in the Fanxing system, and the total hours of training courses will exceed 2 million hours, with an average of more than 40 hours per person.

Gao Xiaohui said that talents are the core productivity of the company. On the basis of the digital training system, I Love My Home will further improve the training system.

According to Zhao Qingxiang, secretary general of the Beijing Real Estate Agency Industry Association, real estate agents should establish a lifelong learning concept, constantly update their knowledge system, maintain a high degree of specialization, and become compound talents. The I Love My Family Star Exam is an important part of promoting the professional construction of the broker team, and it is also a professional exam to measure the level of brokers. The exam questions are not only limited to the knowledge points of real estate transaction services, but also emphasize the study of market policies, laws and regulations, and service capabilities. Professional examinations such as the Fanxingda Examination will gradually become a necessary measure to improve the service quality of the industry.



