Original title: Beijing launched anti-doping education for the 16th National Games, and 14,703 students were admitted to the competitive group

The picture is provided by Beijing Anti-Doping Center

China News Service, Beijing, August 3. The reporter learned from the Beijing Anti-Doping Center on the 3rd that the anti-doping education access work for the 16th Beijing Games (Competitive Group) has been completed recently. The combination of online education access and offline education activities was carried out. In the end, 14,703 people in the competition group passed the admission.

This activity is a comprehensive anti-doping publicity, education and expansion activity carried out by the Beijing Anti-Doping Center for the city’s youth athletes, coaches and managers by taking the opportunity of the 16th Beijing Games. Athletes’ awareness of the importance of anti-doping efforts.

It is understood that all athletes and auxiliary personnel (including the youth competition group and the mass group) participating in the Municipal Games must receive systematic anti-doping education, pass the online anti-doping admission test, take an oath and sign the anti-doping commitment letter, Only after approval by the Anti-Doping Committee of the Organizing Committee of the Municipal Games can the qualification for the Municipal Games be obtained.

In the access assessment, through carrying out various forms of learning and educational development activities, athletes and support staff can receive multiple rounds of normalized anti-doping education special training, and then take the anti-doping access test. The full score of the entrance examination for this Municipal Games is 100 points, and those who reach 80 points (inclusive) or above are qualified. After passing the examination, you can obtain a certificate of qualification for the entry of the city games, and complete the oath and commitment at the same time.

The picture shows the special lecture provided by Beijing Anti-Doping Center

In addition, before the access work, an anti-doping expert team was established, which compiled the anti-doping education book for youth, the anti-doping education book for coaches and managers, developed the supporting anti-doping courseware, and also filmed anti-doping education books. Doping teaching video and extension project video, I hope that through a combination of reading a book, taking a class, and participating in an anti-doping development activity that is entertaining and entertaining, it will help all pass the admission test, so that “right” Doping “say no” is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and the “zero occurrence” and “zero tolerance” of doping issues are resolutely implemented.

This education access event is aimed at 16 districts, development zones and Yanshan areas in the city. It provides online access for all athletes and auxiliary personnel participating in the Municipal Games. In the end, 14,703 athletes in the competition group passed the admission, including 12,707 athletes and auxiliary personnel. Personnel 1996 people. Since the mass group is still in the registration period, the admission work is still in progress.

It is worth mentioning that from a few days ago to September 30, the Beijing Anti-Doping Center will carry out anti-doping education and expansion activities offline. and other activity videos for publicity, and at the same time, it will also select suitable schools for each district to carry out educational expansion activities, and use an entertaining way to enhance the anti-doping awareness of athletes and support staff, and increase their interest in learning anti-doping knowledge. , so that “getting a clean gold medal” and promoting the “Chinese sports spirit” are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: