Title: Promoting Development and Serving the People: Heilongjiang’s Themed Education Encourages Investigation and Research

Date: August 03, 2023

Author: Li Jinglin

Heilongjiang province in China has successfully carried out a large-scale research activity as part of its themed education initiative. By deeply studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on investigation and research, the province’s government units have achieved practical results in solving problems, advancing development, and serving the people.

The province has integrated the activities of deepening capacity and style construction into the themed education, identifying difficult points and dissecting cases to promote the resolution of development problems. This has led to the acceleration of Longjiang’s high-tech quality revitalization. By studying the experiences and cases of other regions, the party members and cadres in Heilongjiang are dedicated to doing practical work and seeking tangible results.

Through large-scale surveys, units under the provincial government have identified the crux of various problems and achieved breakthrough results. For instance, the Provincial Party Committee investigated and addressed issues in border areas to serve the overall national opening-up strategy. The province’s agricultural sector has exceeded the assigned targets for grain crop and soybean sown areas, laying a solid foundation for another bumper harvest. Additionally, the key provincial projects’ resumption rate stands at 85.4%, with an investment completion rate of 51.3% as of July 28.

The themed education initiative also emphasized the importance of serving the people and addressing their concerns. The Provincial Health Commission established a special research team to visit the clinic of Linsheng Village. This visit highlighted the need for better diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. In response, the province is actively working to improve grassroots medical services and construct a compact county-level medical community that ensures stable healthcare provision at the village level.

The government units have also implemented measures to understand the worries and needs of the masses. Conducting thorough research on people’s conditions through on-site visits and interviews, they have focused on employment, education, and healthcare. Efforts are being made to improve the work process for market entities, provide efficient services to enterprises, rectify issues in old communities, and tackle corruption in benefit disbursal.

To ensure the effectiveness of the research, a rigorous style of work is being upheld. The Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security is undertaking in-depth research on the personnel management of public institutions, seeking to improve efficiency and receive positive feedback from the public.

The investigation and research activities undertaken by Heilongjiang province reflect the commitment of the government and its units to address development problems, improve services, and promote the well-being of the people. By taking practical actions and implementing precise policies, Heilongjiang is successfully advancing towards its goals with a focus on the needs of its population.

