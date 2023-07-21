Home » Cars and brands, here’s how 15 houses changed their logo
Cars and brands, here’s how 15 houses changed their logo

Redesigning the history of a brand is a difficult undertaking, given that for many manufacturers, logos represent decades of history. But in recent years there has been an increasing number of car manufacturers that have redesigned their most iconic ones in many cases mainly in the name of minimalism. Kicking off the redesigns was Mini in 2015, while brands such as Audi and BMW followed in subsequent years. Here are fifteen of the most significant new logos introduced in recent years, but in strictly alphabetical sequence.

Audi (2022)

The builder of the four rings hasn’t strayed far from his roots. He only ditched the raised edges of the interlocking rings that originally debuted in 1969 to switch to a silver-plated solution in 2005, followed by a more fashionable 2D choice.

Bmw (2021)

The logo of the Munich manufacturer has not changed much compared to that of 2017. The first new look in 1997 included more rounded edges and accentuated minimalism. The one unveiled in 2021 made the blue and white disappear by opting for a transparent pattern.

Fiat (2022)

Fiat simplified its logo in 2020, replacing the somewhat iconic round badge with a taller, bolder wordmark. The South American models in addition to the new 500 were among the first cars of the brand to officially use the new Fiat logo for the 2022 model year.

Citroen (2020)

The French manufacturer has simplified its logo while also reviving some historical cues. The double upward arrows, albeit now with less bevels, have been placed inside an oval-type emblem that recalls the original Citroen logo dated back to 1919.

