Home » Is the fifth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine recommended for those who have promiscuous sexual activity?
Health

Is the fifth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine recommended for those who have promiscuous sexual activity?

by admin
Is the fifth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine recommended for those who have promiscuous sexual activity?

Good morning, I wanted to ask if in the case of highly promiscuous sexual activity, and in particular with homosexual relationships, is the fifth dose of the vaccine against Covid recommended?

The Sars-Cov-2 infection, which causes the Covid-19 disease, is transmitted by the respiratory route and not by the sexual route. Therefore, risky sexual activity should not make a person more likely to become infected. It is also true that subjects who have particularly intense sexual activity, in the promiscuous sense, with a prevalent homosexual component are at greater risk of other infectious diseases linked to the HIV virus, sexually transmitted viral hepatitis, especially B and C, and other bacterial infections. These subjects can develop a situation of immunodeficiency, i.e. a reduced response of the immune system also against other infections, such as Sars-Cov-2 for example.

Covid, will we all have to get vaccinated again next autumn? April 28, 2023

The fifth dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, therefore, is recommended for people who have a greater vulnerability to infection in a severe form, i.e. subjects with immunodeficiency linked to an intercurrent disease, such as HIV viral disease, or to the use of drugs that lower the immune response. Conversely, people who have intense promiscuous sexual activity, predominantly homosexual, are not at risk of a greater Covid-19 infection and can therefore refrain from taking the fifth dose. However, as a precaution, they must make sure that they do not have other important viral infections, such as HIV, hepatitis C and B, because their presence lowers the immune system and consequently exposes more to severe forms of Covid-19 and in that case vaccination must be done.

See also  German Bundestag - Lauterbach announces numerous legislative initiatives

Send your questions to vaccini@gedi.it

*Ignazio Grattagliano is Coordinator of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG) Puglia

Subjects

You may also like

Blue-green algae: When does bathing become dangerous in...

The Importance of Knowing When to Replace Your...

here’s who risks the most and what protects...

“The Journey of the Champion”, the docuseries that...

Heart Meditation: Unlocking the Path to Love and...

manslaughter hypothesis, the latest on the autopsy

The WHO’s New Guidelines on Fat Intake for...

Vitiligo, Still Unmet Needs. Incyte: “Together We Can...

Surprise, for back pain there is almost no...

From Trento to Bologna in one hour, heart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy