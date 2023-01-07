Home Business Cars and motorcycles, the race for incentives starts again tomorrow
Cars and motorcycles, the race for incentives starts again tomorrow

Cars and motorcycles, the race for incentives starts again tomorrow

It reopens the possibility of having incentives for the purchase of less polluting cars and motorcycles. Reservations must be made on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform starting at 10 am on Monday 10 January. Here is how the various resources are distributed:

1) Electric vehicles: 190 million for motor vehicles (up to 8 people) with emissions in the range of 0-20 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

2) Hybrid and plug-in vehicles: 235 million for category M1 vehicles (for transporting up to eight people) with emissions in the range of 21-60 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

3) Low-emission vehicles: 150 million for M1 category vehicles (up to emissions in the range of 61-135 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

4) Legal entities: 5% of the amounts for clean cars are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities.

5) Motorcycles and mopeds: for motorcycles and mopeds in categories from L1e to L7e (in practice from ‘fifties’ to microcars) the following are envisaged: 5 million for non-electric vehicles; 35 million for electric vehicles 6) Commercial vehicles: 15 million for electric commercial vehicles of category N1 (light) and N2 (from 3.5 to 12 tons).

