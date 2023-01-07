On the morning of January 6, the Bureau of the First Session of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress held its third meeting.

Ma Fuguo, Guo Hao, Shi Quanxin, Tian Kaisheng, Shang Xin and Zheng Hui, the executive chairmen of the presidium of the conference, were seated on the rostrum. Shi Xinxin presided over the meeting.

The presidium of the conference has a total of 59 members, and 57 actually arrived, meeting the quorum.

The meeting listened to the deliberations of the delegations on the work report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the work report of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and the work report of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, and prepared proposals for various candidates and the chairman, vice-chairmen and members of the special committees of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress The report on the candidate situation; listened to the voting situation of the 2023 people’s livelihood practical projects in Hebi City. Approved the report (draft) of the Conference Proposal Review Committee on the deliberation and handling of the proposals proposed by representatives. The government work report, planning report, financial budget report, work report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the work report of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and the work report resolution (draft) of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate were approved by voting, and it was decided to submit the above resolution (draft) to all delegations for review .

The meeting voted and passed the official list of candidates (draft), and the list of candidates for the chairman, vice-chairman, and committee members of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress, and submitted it to all delegations for consideration.

The meeting voted and approved the list of chief voters and scrutineers (draft) elected by the general meeting, and decided to submit it to the general meeting for voting; decided on the list of counting personnel.