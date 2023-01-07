Home Technology The repair shop owner warns that the PS5 should be placed like this, otherwise the console will be easily damaged- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Recently, a foreign repair shop owner said that because of the serious design flaws of the PS5, if the player places the PS5 vertically for a long time, it may cause permanent damage to the machine.

This is mainly because Sony boldly used liquid gold as a heat-conducting material in order to suppress the heat of the processor used in the PS5, but because the liquid gold will become uneven due to the placement of the PS5 or leak due to poor sealing, this is As a result, the PS5 has uneven heat dissipation, which affects the heat dissipation effect of the processor, or more seriously leaks to other components.

A French repair shop owner revealed that the above-mentioned problem is not an isolated case. Whether it is a digital version or a disc version of PS5, as long as it is placed vertically for a long time, there is a great risk of problems.

According to him, the liquid gold seal of the PS5 sometimes becomes damaged over time. If the player’s PS5 is placed flat at this time, there is no big problem, but if it is placed vertically, the liquid metal may gradually decrease, resulting in uneven heat dissipation or infringement of other parts.

Sony has yet to respond to this question.

https://www.thegamer.com/ps5-upright-damage-liquid-metal/

