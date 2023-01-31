The car manufacturers cut the offer and iconic models disappear between small cars and supercars. The energy traction and the race on the margins makes disappear compacts from the huge diffusion such as the Ford Fiesta and sports cars of the caliber of Audi R8. In the two-year period 2021/2022, popular cars belonging to the so-called A segment (that of the Panda, whose heir will be a vehicle of much different dimensions) went out of production.