Case Cospito, the “media resonance” and the plan for fasting

Continue to discuss the Cospito caseil terrorist detained at 41 bis continues in his strike from the fame. His would be a message addressed not only to anarchists but also to the old ones Red Brigades and garlic jihadists. Last December 29 – reports La Verità – Cospito received one solidarity letter in prison and the sender was Cesare DiLenardothe irreducible of the Venetian column of the Red Brigades condemned all’ergastolo for the kidnapping of the American general James Lee Dozier. In an interview recorded later by the men of the prison policeCospito would have asserted that “the protest in progress will also join the inmates muslims jihadists“. A belief that the prisoner would share without betray no hassle for such support.

According to carte from the prison police – continues La Verità – Cospito would have premeditated this has been a long time fast with his family, announcing it to his loved ones talks of June, July and September: at the beginning of the protest weighed 115 kgcurrently his weight is dropped to 75. According to what was declared to the relatives, the inmate Cospito had started eating a lot more to strengthen his physique and to gain weight in view of the “diet” that would begin in the month of October. “The initial fear of him – explains the director of the structure in a letter and reports it The Truth – was that of not have sufficient following e media resonance. Once she realized that the sequel was there her attitude became more swaggeringannouncing to group mates that will not stop until the differentiated regime is abolished”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

