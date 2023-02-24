A haul of 500,000 preferences is tempting for everyone

He took 500 thousand preferences in the last regional elections in Sicily alone, without any alliance. He also managed to obtain the national 1%, booty gained in his Sicilian fort. He elected two MPs by winning the single-member elections Messina. Now Cateno De Luca is ready to launch the new project “South calls North” throughout the country, which he will present in Rome on 3 and 4 March.

“There will be many important appearances”, announces Cateno De Luca who from his native Sicily also launches the race for the 2024 European Championships from the South calls North. He reiterates that he will be on the field and is ready to surprise as he already did in the last electoral round. Meanwhile, the leader of the South calls North has also formalized his candidacy for mayor of Taormina. Very active on social media, in recent weeks he has also been very present on television and promises battle on the issue of the autonomy of the League.

Cateno De Luca’s phone, well-informed sources say, is bills, it hasn’t stopped ringing since the day after the last election. After all, several national parties, from right to left, have knocked on Cateno De Luca’s door a haul of 500,000 preferences is tempting for everyone. But he chose the solitary path, no alliance in Palermo or even in Rome. On March 3 and 4 in Rome, at the St Martin hotel, he will kick off the New project South calls North, which as mentioned will be in the field in the next elections European.

