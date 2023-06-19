Home » Cattaneo, the family office “totters”: 14 million write-downs halve profits
Cattaneo, the family office "totters": 14 million write-downs halve profits

Cattaneo, the family office “totters”: 14 million write-downs halve profits

Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Cattaneo has acquired shares in the Enel group with his family office for a value of over 4 million

Quasi 14 million euros of write-downs of derivative financial instruments more than halve the profit of family office Of Flavio Cattaneomanaging director of Enel. The 2022 budget just filed of his EsseCieffe Investmentin fact, ended with a Net income Of 4.5 million euros compared to that of almost 10 million of the previous year and despite the presence of income from holdings slightly reduced year on year from 11.7 to 10.1 million, the aforementioned write-downs impacted the bottom line.

Having said that, the balance sheet of the manager’s safe remains solid and the allocation to reserves of the entire 2022 profit has increased the net assets to over 106 million.

READ ALSO: Paluani, the king of sweets fails miserably: submerged by millions of debts

