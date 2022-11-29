Huasheng Online News on November 29 (All media reporter Pan Xianxuan) was established more than a year ago, and the CBEX ushered in a new era of index investment. Today, the first batch of 8 CBSE 50 index funds are officially launched, which will broaden the investment channels of the CBEX, lower the investment threshold, attract long-term incremental funds, and improve the market liquidity of the CBEX.

8 funds compete on the same stage

The first batch of 8 Beiqi 50 index funds are from 8 leading fund companies including China Asset Management, E Fund, China Southern Asset Management, Harvest Fund, Wells Fargo Fund, China Universal Fund, GF Fund, and China Merchants Fund. officially released. The deadline for fundraising is different for each fund. The shortest subscription period is 14 days and the longest is 25 days. For example, the issuance time of the E Fund Beijing 50 Index Fund is from November 29 to December 12. The fundraising period for the South China North Securities 50 Index Fund is from November 29 to December 14. The fundraising period of China Universal North Securities 50 Index Fund is from November 29 to December 23.

Except for the South China North Securities 50 Component Index Fund, which limits the fundraising scale to 499 million yuan, the other 7 products have a fundraising limit of 500 million yuan. Judging from the proposed fund manager candidates, there are currently three fund managers with a fund management scale of more than 10 billion yuan, namely Liu Jie of GF Fund (31 billion yuan), China Asset Management Li Jun (28.8 billion yuan), and Wang Lele of Fuguo Fund. (13.1 billion yuan); From the perspective of fund manager years, Liu Jie has the longest tenure, more than 8 years; Wang Lele and Southern Fund Li Jialiang have tenures of more than 6 years.

According to the regulations of the Beijing Stock Exchange, individual investors must meet two conditions to participate in the stock trading of the Beijing Stock Exchange market: First, the assets in the securities account and capital account in the 20 trading days before the application for authorization are opened are not less than RMB 500,000 ( Funds and securities raised by the investor through margin financing and securities lending are not included). The second is to participate in securities trading for more than 24 months.

The reporter noticed that among these 8 funds, except for the investment threshold of Fuguo Beizheng 50 which starts at 10 yuan, the investment threshold of the other 7 funds starts at 1 yuan. For investors, the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index Fund undoubtedly greatly reduces the transaction threshold for investors to participate in the Beijing Stock Exchange investment.

The sample of the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index was adjusted for the first time

On November 25, the official website of the Beijing Stock Exchange announced that according to the index compilation plan, the Beijing Stock Exchange and China Securities Index Co., Ltd. will regularly adjust the sample stocks and the candidate list of the North Securities 50, which will come into effect on December 12. This time, Cade Quartz and Suzhou Co., Ltd. were transferred into the index, and Zhu Laoliu and Tonghui Electronics were transferred out of the index. At the same time, 5 stocks including Fangda New Materials, Dezhong Automobile, Hongxi Technology, China Equipment Consulting and Sanyou Technology entered the candidate list. This is also the first time that the CBSE has adjusted the sample of the CBSE 50 Index.

At present, there are three companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange in Hunan, namely Wuxin Tunzhuang, Dezhong Automobile, and New Weiling. Among them, Wuxin Tunzhuang is a sample stock of the Beijing Stock Exchange 50, Dezhong Automobile has entered the candidate list for this adjustment, and New Weiling is a new stock listed on November 24.

According to Harvest Fund, the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Component Index has obvious specialization, special-new attributes. There are 19 companies in the index that are specialized, special-new enterprises, with a total weight of 34.08%, among which high-end equipment manufacturing, new chemical materials, information technology and other industries account for a relatively high.

It is worth mentioning that recently, the CBEX has also launched a series of policy combinations, including launching margin financing and securities lending, reducing transaction handling fees, etc., to promote the maturity of the CBEX market.

