Central Bank Intervention: USD 100 Million Allocated in 3 Days Amidst Exchange Rate Pressure

Title: Central Bank Intervention Boosts Financial Dollar Amid Exchange Market Pressure

Subtitle: Negotiations with IMF and Presidential Elections Serve as Key Factors

– The Central Bank of Argentina has resumed its intervention in the financial dollar market by allocating $100 million in just three days. This move comes in response to the mounting pressure on the exchange rate, which had prompted the monetary authority to stay on the sidelines in the past month.

– The re-engagement of the Central Bank in the market signifies the return of its active role in mitigating currency fluctuations. Since mid-May, when exchange rate volatility intensified, the bank had refrained from intervening extensively due to concerns expressed by the Monetary Fund regarding the cost in net reserves.

– In a bid to address the ongoing foreign exchange market tension caused by stalled negotiations with the IMF, a delegation of officials from the Ministry of the Economy has been sent to Washington to partake in the final negotiations. The outcome of these discussions will determine the disbursement scheme for the remainder of the year, as well as set the conditional goals of fiscal deficit and reserve accumulation for the electoral campaign.

– The blue dollar, an unofficial currency exchange rate, saw a decrease of two pesos and settled at $520 for sale. The cash dollar with liquidation experienced a gain of four pesos, reaching $522, while the MEP dollar dropped one peso to $487 per unit. The Central Bank recorded a net balance in favor of $53 million on Monday.

– Despite limited agricultural dollar sales, the Central Bank was able to retain $62 million in its reserves and sold 66 million yuan, equating to approximately $9.2 million. However, the overall level of dollars in the BCRA reserves remains low.

– The financial market witnessed a surge as participants took strategic positions ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. ADRs on Wall Street recorded increases of up to 9%, while global bonds saw a gain of 3%. The Central Bank’s intervention in the market resulted in a net purchase of $53 million, but the reserves experienced a decline of $187 million, falling below $26 billion.

– Argentine assets, denominated in both pesos and dollars, recovered and ended the day with notable improvements. The positive performance comes on the heels of the opposition party’s victory in the primary elections held in the province of Santa Fe. These developments have further fueled optimism in the market.

As Argentina faces economic challenges, the Central Bank’s involvement in the financial dollar market along with ongoing negotiations with the IMF and an impending presidential election contribute to the fluctuating dynamics of the country’s financial landscape.

