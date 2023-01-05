The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as the first technology exhibition of the year, opened the Show ahead of schedule today.

Although it has not been officially launched today, many manufacturers can’t wait to bring out all the good dishes for the on-site media to taste first. The reporter in front of us is still on the way. Today, I will summarize some appetizing new products for everyone.

computing power first

Intel releases 13th generation of new processors

Last night, Intel grabbed the jackpot and released its 13th-generation Core non-K-series desktop processors, HX-series mobile processors, and N-series all-small-core processors that replaced the Pentium and Celeron brands at CES.

There are too many new products, let’s say the same thing one after another.

Intel’s non-K series desktop processor models released this time cover i3 to i9, of which the flagship model i9-13900 is 24 cores and 32 threads, with a turbo frequency of 5.6GHz.

Under the premise of the same power consumption, the single-thread and multi-thread performance have increased by 11% and 34% respectively compared with the previous generation Core. The Raptor Lakes architecture can be described as outstanding.

Summarize the desktop processor series released this time: high price, low power consumption, strong performance. Third-party brands also immediately launched the B760 series motherboards, which support the 12th and 13th generation Core chipsets, and the host DIY party can start tossing.

Next is the HX series mobile processors for performance notebooks, which are on par with the 13th generation desktops in terms of specifications.

Among them, the flagship model i9-13950HX has 24 cores (8 performance cores + 16 energy efficiency cores) and 32 threads. Under the same power consumption, the single-thread and multi-thread performance are increased by 11% and 49% respectively compared with the previous generation. It is confident in the face of productivity software. More feet.

From this, it can be foreseen that the game book in 2023 will usher in a comprehensive innovation.

In addition, in September last year, Intel officially announced the abandonment of the two outstanding sub-brands, Pentium and Celeron, but no follow-up succession was announced at that time.

And just yesterday, Intel released a new N-series processor, a total of 4-core and 8-core versions, both of which are energy-efficient cores, using the new Gracemont CPU micro-architecture of Intel 7 process technology, supporting LPDDR5, DDR5, DDR4 memory and UFS 2.1 , eMMC flash memory, and SSD.

It also supports 10bit HEVC, VP9 encoding/decoding and AV1 decoding; 4K HDR streaming video can be played on the TV through the HDMI 2.0b interface, and up to 3 monitors can be connected at the same time.

Intel has finally raised the entry-level core to a usable level. If it can be used on the new Surface Pro X, it may have a good experience.

After Intel’s singing, Nvidia can’t wait to announce the “new” 40-series graphics card.

Nvidia releases 40-series graphics cards

Just in the early hours of this morning, Nvidia also released a series of new products at the CES special speech event, including the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card.

▲ Image source: The Verge

It has 7680 CUDA cores and a frequency of 2.61GHz, equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, and supports DLSS 3 technology. Looking at the configuration, this is the 12GB video memory version RTX 4080 Ti that was forced to cancel before.

The official claims that the RTX 4070 Ti is three times faster than the previous generation RTX 3090 Ti, while maintaining power consumption at nearly half the level of the latter.

In addition, there is no public version of the RTX 4070 Ti this time, and Nvidia has set the suggested retail price of third-party partner products at 6,499 yuan.

Immediately afterwards, Nvidia announced a wave of upgrades to its cloud gaming service GeForce Now, upgrading the original Ultimate membership from RTX 3090 Ti to 4080 Ti for rendering, and upgrading the frame rate of 4K games from 60 frames to 120 frames. Ultrawide monitors are also supported at the same price ($19.99/month or $99.99/6 months).

This is a bit like an official rental graphics card, and it can save a lot of electricity bills. It feels quite cost-effective. For users whose graphics card computing power is only used for games, you might as well consider GeForce Now.

Now that the processors and graphics cards are all new, PC manufacturers are ready to move, and they will take turns to appear after the lecture.

Alienware launched a series of new 40-series notebooks, and the Nyx handle is more eye-catching

Alienware is the first to bring the 2023 m18 notebook, providing two screen panels of 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz and 18-inch FHD+ 480 Hz for players to choose from. Both panels have a brightness of 300nits and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Suitable for gaming or productivity scenarios.

▲ Image source: cool3C

It is equipped with the newly released 13th-generation Core HX series processors, and also provides AMD and Nvidia graphics cards for players to choose from. The starting price is US$2,899 and it will be available in the first quarter.

Simultaneously updated is also the m16 with a smaller screen but equally rich optional configurations.

As an interlude, Razer next door is expected to update the Spirit Blade 16 on the subsequent CES display day, and launch the Spirit Blade 18 for the first time. The configuration is similar to the m18, full of gunpowder, and the meaning of benchmarking is obvious.

Alienware has also updated the thinner x14/x16 models.

Interestingly, in the alien population, the x14 is still the thinnest 14-inch gaming notebook on the market, with a thickness of 14.5mm, but it is equipped with a 13th-generation Core i7 processor and an RTX 4060 graphics card. It couldn’t be more appropriate.

In addition to notebook products, Alienware also announced a batch of new monitors and a concept handle called Nyx.

It adopts a symmetrical design, with a trackpad placed on the left arrow key position, which looks a bit like a hybrid of a Steam controller and a Sony DualSense controller.

This concept controller introduces many attractive features, including fingerprint recognition, variable resistance joystick and RGB light bar that “enhances the performance of e-sports“.

However, this is only a concept controller, so there is no exact price, but I hope it will be mass-produced eventually.

In addition to Alienware, ROG also launched a gamepad.

ROG is still the ultimate

This handle, called ROG Raikiri Pro, continues the transparent design style of ROG laptops. Players can see some internal parts through the shell.

Because Raikiri Pro is officially authorized by Microsoft Xbox, it adopts the asymmetric joystick layout design of the Xbox handle, which can be regarded as an elite handle with an OLED screen.

I feel that the price should not be cheap. It is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of this year, and its price has not yet been announced.

In addition, ROG announced the latest Bingren 16 dual-screen notebook, which uses AMD’s upcoming R9 flagship processor, with up to 16-core/32-thread R9 7945HX, up to 64GB DDR5 4800 memory, and up to RTX 4090 GPU. Mobile Edition.

▲ Image source: notebookcheck

But its most notable feature is still the two screens that come into view after opening the cover, or it should be said to be “1.5” screens.

The main screen uses a Mini-LED screen, and other configurations are also provided according to the standard of the top configuration. Of course, the weight is also included. The whole machine weighs 2.6Kg. Usually, it is used as a creative workstation.

Acer has also launched new laptops and all-in-one products. Among them, the extraordinary X also uses the 13th-generation Core and 40-series graphics cards, equipped with a 120Hz high-refresh 2.8K OLED screen, but the starting price is 7099 yuan, which is quite cost-effective.

All in all, today’s CES venue is where PC manufacturers play the leading role. After all, computing power takes the lead, and the foundation of all equipment is the computing core inside.

After watching these new products on display, it is not difficult for us to judge the development route of PCs in the coming year: there will be no weird shapes, everything will return to the theme of high performance, and the CPU and GPU capabilities will rise again. For game enthusiasts Nature is a happy event.

However, for Apple, which has not participated in CES since 1992, the pressure on chip development is even greater.

In addition, judging from the screens of many gaming notebooks, Mini-LED will be the focus of popularization of high-end notebooks this year.

Smart cars are still one of the protagonists of CES

Nvidia Geforce Now enters the car space

Tesla previously supported the Steam platform, and now Nvidia has announced that it will open GeForce Now to the cabin, and they will introduce GeForce Now cloud gaming services for their driving platforms.

However, there are not many models that support the Nvidia driving platform at present. It is still some time before the game entertainment in the car is popularized.

Of course, we don’t encourage everyone to play games in driving vehicles, but it is also a good thing for electric vehicle drivers to have games as a pastime when they are charging or parking on the side of the road, but it is still fundamental to improve battery life and speed up charging.

Volkswagen unveils new ID.7 model

Among the traditional car companies, Volkswagen’s electrification road is relatively smooth. After ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6 and ID.Buzz, Volkswagen plans to launch the sixth pure electric model car, ID.7 positioned as a high-end model.

Based on the MEB modular electric drive platform, the cruising range under the WLTP standard is 700 kilometers, the wheelbase is 2969mm, and it is equipped with an AR HUD head-up display. This model is expected to be sold in Europe, China and the United States in 2024.

On display at CES is this camouflaged version.

Faraday Future will showcase the FF91 Futurist

When other car companies have not announced which models they will display at CES, a familiar and unfamiliar brand once again announced that it will display its model FF91 Futurist at CES. Yes, this brand is Faraday Future.

This model is expected to start mass production at the end of March this year and be delivered at the end of April. The premise is that the financing obtained before can be in place in time before it can be put into production smoothly.

But for now, we can ignore mass production and let’s take a look at the test drive performance of FF91 Futurist. The display will start from 5-8 Beijing time, and we will also get a hands-on experience at that time.

In the next few days, it is expected that more car companies will appear on the scene. Interested partners will pay attention to our follow-up series of reports.

and a bunch of novelties

Every year at the CES conference, some new or exotic products will appear, and this year is of course no exception.

What attracted me the most was the powered exoskeleton device Apogee from German Bionic.

It has a simple appearance, a light design, and a light body.

But it can help the wearer offset part of the load and reduce the damage to the waist when people carry things.

It also provides an active walking assistance function to help users walk faster and lighter, which is a configuration that can help workers who often work on their lower backs.

In addition, the famous lighting factory Nanoleaf launched the Nanoleaf 4D system at CES, allowing all of their lamps to change colors synchronously with the TV screen, and the RGB party was ecstatic.

Finally, there are two VR accessories, one is the Shifttall produced by Panasonic, an entrance microphone, with it, what you say will not be heard by others, and the shape is a bit weird.

There’s also the Contact Glove from Driver-X, which gives you tactile feedback when grabbing objects in the virtual world.

Similar to the role of Meta tactile gloves, but the difference is that the Contact Glove has completed crowdfunding on the Kickstarter platform at a price of $1,850 and will start shipping in February.

Summarize

From some new products unveiled today, it seems that pragmatism has returned to the mainstream, and higher computing power has become the priority pursuit of PC brands, which is consistent with the needs of most users.

And some big manufacturers that “have enough energy to spare” can also provide some additional dessert functions that “no one else has” to further improve their competitiveness. The PC industry is moving in the right direction, which is gratifying.

Today’s content is just the tip of the iceberg of the CES 2023 on-site exhibition. After my colleagues arrive at the scene tomorrow, I will bring you more fresh reports. See you tomorrow.