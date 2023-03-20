Champions League: first sentence for clashes, 28 months for a Napoli fan

The first conviction for the clashes arrives last Wednesday on the occasion of the Champions League match between Napoli and theConcord Francoforte.

One of the five Neapolitan fans arrested was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment. The judge ordered house arrest for him. It is a 32-year-old judged with a very direct rite and protagonist of the throwing of stones, in via Medina, in Naples, against two buses carrying Eintracht fans.

Champions: give away to German fans for 3 years for clashes before Napoli-Eintracht

Cinque daspo, a ban on attending football matches for three years. This is the decision taken by the police headquarters in Naples against as many German fans, aged between 21 and 38, who took part last March 15, before the soccer match in Champions League Napoli-Eintracht at the Maradona stadium, an unauthorized procession and clashes in Piazza del Gesù endangering public safety and creating disturbances to public order. They were part of the group of about 500 German fans who arrived in the Campania capital without tickets for access to the stadium; and 350 crossed the city, then hurling themselves against the police when about 200 Neapolitan fans, many of whom with covered faces and armed with sticks, bottles and other blunt objects, exploded firecrackers against them and threw smoke bombs, giving life in a ‘war’ with blows of tables and chairs hurled towards the Neapolitan ultras, scuffles and tear gas. The investigative activities carried out by Digos, with the support of images recorded by the operators of the Interregional Cabinet of Scientific Police, have led to their identification, and will continue in the coming days.

