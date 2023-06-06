Home » Autogrill excluded from the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index: Caltagirone replaces it
FTSE Russell (LSEG), the body that manages stock indexes, announced the decision to exclude Autogrill from the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index. This change was driven by the results of the public exchange offer made by Dufry on Autogrill’s ordinary shares , which led to the achievement of a threshold above 90%.

Following the exclusion of Autogrill, Caltagirone will be included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index taking its place. The company will have a number of shares equal to 120,120,000 and an investability weight of 12.365000832501%. This move will result in the exclusion of Caltagirone from the FTSE Italia Small Cap index, as it cannot be present in both indices at the same time.

