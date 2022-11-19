[Pacific Automobile New Car Channel]On November 19, the pre-sale of Changan Auchan X5 PLUS officially started. The car is positioned as a compact SUV and equipped with a 1.5T engine.

Changan Auchan X5 PLUS official pre-sale price car model Pre-sale price (10,000 yuan) Pioneer 9.99 Excellent 10.79 Wisdom AI version 11.79

The reservation benefits are as follows:

Benefit 1: Double the deposit, pay 2,000 yuan to 4,000 yuan;

Rights 2: 3 years or 6 times of national joint insurance basic maintenance for the first car owner (including the first insurance, the time or frequency is whichever comes first);

Benefit 3: Free pick-up/delivery service with unlimited mileage in prefecture-level cities/districts/counties directly under the Central Government twice in the first year;

Rights 4: Replacement subsidy of up to 3,000 yuan;

Benefit 5: 0 down payment / 0 interest / 0 monthly payment and other financial combination plans;

Benefit 6: 5 years of free basic data traffic for cars and machines

In terms of appearance, the grille of the new car adopts a similar dot matrix decoration, which looks more refined. In addition, the shape of the headlights of the new car has been adjusted, and the overall look is sharper. Matching with the new shape of the fog lamp area below, it enhances the overall sense of movement.

At the rear of the car, the taillights and lower surround shape of the new car have also been upgraded. It is worth mentioning that a new camera may be added to the exterior mirror of the new car, and it is expected that the driving assistance will also be upgraded. In addition, the body size of the new car is 4540/1860/1610 (1620) mm in length, width and height, and the wheelbase is 2715 mm; the body size of the current Auchan X5 is 4490/1860/1580 mm in length, width and height, and the wheelbase is 2710 mm.

In terms of interior, the new car adopts the aesthetic concept of plastic light design, highlighting the sense of three-dimensionality and layering. The steering wheel adopts a flat-bottomed design to create a strong sporty atmosphere; it is worth mentioning that the inner side of the steering wheel uses American-style stitching to avoid chrome-handed European-style stitching.

In addition, the new car is equipped with OnStyle 5.1 car-machine system, which supports voice control of the tailgate outside the car. In addition, it is equipped with face recognition system inside and outside the car, gesture recognition system, panoramic image, surround view driving recorder, automatic parking, remote video, and Sony surround sound. , wireless charging, rear exhaust air vents, automatic air conditioning and other configurations.

In terms of power, the new car is equipped with a new generation of Blue Whale 1.5T turbocharged high-pressure direct-injection four-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 188 horsepower and a maximum torque of 300 Nm. In terms of transmission system, it will be matched with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox. The chassis is a combination of front McPherson and rear multi-link independent suspension. (Photo/Text/Photo: Pacific Motor Uchiha Min)