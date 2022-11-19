Accompanied by his wife Manuela Marrore and his son Renzo, Bossi was hospitalized in intensive care: clinical tests showed a gastric ulcer immediately treated with the necessary therapeutic measures. Her conditionsexplains Asst Sette Laghi di Varese, are establish and have not been judged critical by the clinicians who treat him.

Bossi had arrived “vigilant” at the health facility and the nurses explained that he also joked and was in a good mood despite his very precarious health condition. He has serious problems, as is known, from the consequences of stroke due to aneurysm that hit him in 2004 which it followed in 2019 a new important deteriorationwhich had also led to a fall at home, and a new long rehabilitation.

The Pavia MEP of the Lega, Angelo Ciocca, immediately arrived at the hospital and had comforting words: “Bossi has always shown himself to be a lion both in difficult moments in politics and in those of life and health,” he said. “I am in contact with the hospital in my city to be informed on the evolution of Umberto’s conditions” and “I am sure that the old lion will recover soon to continue our battles together”, said the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, who defined the senator an “irreplaceable figure”.

“A warm wish to Umberto Bossi, hospitalized in these hours in Varese. Al senator also the encouragement of Matthew Salvini (“never mulà”). Courage, old lion!”, writes the former Speaker of the Chamber, Pier Ferdinando Casini, on Facebook. Only on Friday was his presence announced on November 27, in Castello di Giovenzano (Pavia), for another stop on the tour of the Northern Committee. Obviously it will only be possible after medical evaluations.