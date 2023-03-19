On March 18, Changan Mazda officially aimed at its new compact SUV based on the front-wheel drive transverse platform——Mazda CX-50 started the Chinese name solicitation activity, the name solicitation activity is from now until April 2, and the Chinese name is announced as April 18.

Two days ago, the Mazda CX-50 rolled off the assembly line and started small order orders. At present, the small order orders for this model have reached 3067 units.

However, many netizens expressed their incomprehension about this, “Isn’t it good to call it CX50? Why do you have to change the Chinese name”, “Mazda mocks 50”, “Changan likes to do this kind of stuff.”

It is reported that the CX-50 is the first model launched after the merger of North and South Mazda. It is positioned as a compact SUV and will be unveiled at the 2022 Guangzhou International Auto Show. In terms of size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4785/1920/1638mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2815mm.

In fact, CX-50 can be regarded as the replacement model of CX-5. The current CX-5 in the market has come to the end of its life. The configuration has been tweaked and upgraded.

But at present, the SUV market in the Chinese market has been rolled out of the sky, and the CX-50 is still equipped with the same 2.0L/2.5L naturally aspirated engine + 6AT gearbox power combination.For Chinese consumers who are looking forward to 2.5T, it is difficult for Mazda’s powertrain to arouse interest.

In addition, although the product strength of CX-50 has been improved, it still has obvious shortcomings compared with models of the same level, and Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and other models have more and more market discounts. For Mazda CX-50 In terms of the success or failure of the Chinese market this time, price will be one of the important factors.