Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Xu Chuan) On March 16, the first off-line ceremony of Changan Mazda CX-50 and the small order were fully opened. From March 16 to April 18, 2023, the new car was ordered at 199 yuan Enjoy 4 great gifts of 1198 yuan: get 699 yuan 1:18 Zhenzang car model; get 199 yuan car purchase voucher; enjoy the priority to pick up the car; participate in the “Yuema Xingkong” car model display activity and get 300 yuan car purchase bonus.

MAZDA CX-50.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

The first MAZDA CX-50 officially rolls off the assembly line

Since MAZDA CX-50 debuted in the Chinese market, it has received high attention from the market, users and fans, and the localization process of the new car is also highly anticipated. From the perspective of the drone, the audience in the live broadcast room was able to witness the production process of MAZDA CX-50 for the first time. Every workshop, process, and process of stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly are wonderfully recorded and presented by the camera. Changan Mazda Nanjing Plant has a number of advanced technologies. In addition to Mazda’s unique automatic tightening equipment for front and rear axles, as well as domestic leading welding and painting technologies, it has also invested in a newly developed automatic assembly line with 4 doors and 2 covers for MAZDA CX-50. . The assembly line uses a visual positioning guidance system and adopts 3D projection technology for the first time, which can achieve more precise operation and make the body performance better. The application of a series of technologies will help MAZDA CX-50 become another high-quality work of Changan Mazda.

MAZDA CX-50 road running.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

Standing in front of the last inspection process of the assembly line, Deng Zhitao, executive vice president of Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd., shared with netizens the value standard of MAZDA CX-50 as the “six good students” of SUVs in the new era: “See the truth in the details, and see the details in the details. Ingenuity can be seen everywhere. Mazda, which has been making cars for a century, has already integrated ingenuity and details to perfection. On the origin of vehicle functions and materials, we spare no effort and invest high value regardless of cost. MAZDA CX-50 is the new The “six good” SUVs of the era—good-looking, easy to drive, good quality, good size, good safety, and good intelligence.”

Deng Zhitao, executive vice president of Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

The ever-evolving design concept of “soul movement” makes MAZDA CX-50 the face value of a compact SUV; the unique “human-horse integration” driving control performance endows MAZDA CX-50 with the characteristics of easy driving and handling; Mazda’s global quality standard is The good quality of MAZDA CX-50 is a solid endorsement; the body size beyond the same level and the flagship-level sense of space make MAZDA CX-50 “big” and appropriate; leading active and passive safety performance makes MAZDA CX-50 top the crash test list single; the third-generation Mazda Yuelian system tailored for consumers in the Chinese market deeply integrates car life with intelligence.

MAZDA CX-50.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

“There should be a Mazda in life”, in Changan Mazda’s view, the high value that a car can bring to users is not enough at the physical level, it should be a happy experience at the spiritual level. Mazda fans often say that Mazda’s “fast” is “happy” fast. Changan Mazda hopes that the MAZDA CX-50 with “six good” values ​​can bring more happiness to users and bring a kind of beauty that can understand the beauty of driving. Happiness, bring a kind of joy of being able to experience professional driving.

MAZDA CX-50 central control screen.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

Facing the test and discovering the extraordinary strength

Dedicated to doing one thing all his life, in the car manufacturing business, Mazda has deeply condensed the ingenuity, whether it is technology research and development or production and manufacturing, it will strive for excellence to the extreme. This kind of spirit can also be seen in the strength of MAZDA CX-50 to conquer the limit test.

During the live broadcast, the host connected with the vehicle test engineer on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to witness the ultimate strength of MAZDA CX-50 with the audience. The average altitude of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is more than 4,000 meters. Engineers have conducted extreme environmental tests for many days. In the plateau environment with low air pressure, low oxygen content, and large temperature difference between day and night, MAZDA CX-50 has successfully completed multiple consecutive ignition tests; the new car The whole series is equipped with a vane-type vacuum pump with an oil lubrication channel, which still maintains good linear characteristics under high-intensity continuous braking, and realizes calm braking. At the same time, the power of MAZDA CX-50 showed the four characteristics of good operability, small impact, good ride comfort and more linearity in the plateau test. Surpassing the high cold, MAZDA CX-50 has demonstrated excellent durability, reliability and adaptability to multiple road conditions, which is a strong proof of its high quality.

MAZDA CX-50.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

User participation and user co-creation are an indispensable part of the localization process of MAZDA CX-50. This time off the assembly line, under the leadership of Mazda product engineers, user representatives drove MAZDA CX-50 to experience various road conditions. It has been optimized for the Chinese market at other levels, and it also inherits the most quintessential Mazda brand’s “human-horse integration” driving control gene. It is a brand-new model with double surprises of classic inheritance and era innovation.

“Mountain Life” hot brand value management is further deepened

How to define “mountain life”? Mr. Takashi Sumioka, President of Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd. first vividly explained the original meaning of life with a warm memory of camping with his family: “Not all comfort circles have to be broken, just like the mountain life brought by MAZDA CX-50, such as gentle The gentle wind, the whispering stream, the picturesque dusk and morning, they are so real, I hope it can bring you the same feelings as I do.”

MAZDA CX-50 sunroof.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

MAZDA CX-50, as an SUV facing outdoor life scenes, is accompanied by the concept of “Mountain System”. “Mountain system” life is a more free and relaxed way of life. It does not allow users to go over mountains and mountains to conquer nature, but to return to the mountains in due course, integrate into nature, and relax in nature. “Mountain System” can be both heroic MAN and romantic warmth. It expects users to have both the heroic spirit of bravely facing thousands of mountains, and the warmth that is as gentle as the sea. Therefore, MAZDA CX-50 uses a more imposing “soul-moving” appearance to bring a sense of masculinity full of vitality, uses a wider and more comfortable driving space to deepen the intimacy between family and friends, and uses a stronger “human-horse integration” The pleasure of driving makes the trip full of fun, and the more safe and careful care allows the driver and passengers to ride safely and safely in any scene. Every beautiful journey to the mountains, MAZDA CX-50 is the most reliable and safest partner.

Wu Xuxi, executive deputy general manager of Changan Mazda Automobile Sales Branch.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

With the help of the first MAZDA CX-50 off the assembly line, Wu Xuxi, executive deputy general manager of Changan Mazda Automobile Sales Branch, launched a call for the Chinese name of MAZDA CX-50 to netizens across the country in the live broadcast room: “I am here to officially express my love and love to Mazda Friends from all over the world have sent invitations, please come to our co-creation and sharing platform “Yuema Xingkong” APP to participate in the name collection activity. This is not just a simple collection of Chinese names, but also Mazda’s emphasis on the Chinese market. For Chinese consumption At the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show, Changan Mazda will officially announce the Chinese name of MAZDA CX-50, and will also invite the namer to participate in the naming ceremony of the new car .

Starting with MAZDA CX-50, Changan Mazda will be committed to high-value transformation, and at the same time, deeply practice brand value management, and win the trust of customers with better products and services. Ryoji Takahashi, vice president of marketing and general manager of sales branch of Changan Mazda Automobile, said: “The future of automobiles does not lie in hype, but in the return of the original intention. Explore outdoors, integrate into nature, and make everyone fall in love with driving. , Let driving return to purity, this is the “people-oriented” concept that Mazda has always adhered to. We hope that everyone can experience the driving pleasure of Mazda’s “human-horse integration” style. “

MAZDA CX-50 camping life.Photo provided by Changan Mazda Hualong.com

Bright starry sky, joyful horses travel together. Facing the brand-new 2023, Changan Mazda continues to accelerate brand building. Changan Mazda’s first user experience center in China——MAZDA MOMENT, which was completed in Nanjing, is about to open for business, creating fashionable, diversified and scene-oriented new models for Mazda users and fans. Social field, create and share your own wonderful moments. With the roll-off of MAZDA CX-50, Changan Mazda will simultaneously use VR dynamic interactive technology to empower users’ car purchase experience and create new brand marketing measures. Through VR technology, customers entering the store can experience the real sense of car viewing and interaction at their fingertips. Starting from March 16, when you visit Changan Mazda stores, you can experience the life of MAZDA CX-50 in the mountains through VR real scene immersive experience, broaden the boundaries of imagination and life, and taste the unique charm of digital experience marketing 3.0 era.

It is Mazda’s timeless belief to build cars for drivers. As a brand-new strategic model, MAZDA CX-50 leaps into the eyes of Chinese users with a renewed and evolved attitude. In the future, it will go with every car owner on the journey across the mountains to the sea. In the experience of freedom like the wind, it will realize the pursuit of self ideals and obtain the power to heal life. Xiaoding is now open, MAZDA CX-50 comes with mountains and seas, looking forward to seeing the mountains with you and entering nature together!