Without a vote: Macron pushes pension reform through parliament
Without a vote: Macron pushes pension reform through parliament

Without a vote: Macron pushes pension reform through parliament

Article 49.3 of the French Constitution allows the government to make a law without a parliamentary vote push through. However, the use of the item is severely restricted. In addition, the government risks one or more votes of no confidence and ultimately its own survival.

Article 49.3 is seen as a crowbar or a joker that may demand a high political price. In order for it to be enforced, the Council of Ministers must first give the green light. The Prime Minister then announces in the National Assembly that he or she will take responsibility for the law in question with his or her government.

That means the opposition has 24 hours to one or more motions of no confidence deliver. If the government survives these motions, the law will be passed. If it doesn’t survive it, it will result in new elections.

