Status: 03/12/2023 3:55 p.m

1. FC Saarbrücken won their game against Wehen Wiesbaden. Only in the final phase did the team score two goals in quick succession. The FCS collects important points in the fight for promotion.

After six defeats in the last eight games, FCS wanted to stop their downward trend. The goal for the game against third-placed Wiesbaden was therefore clear: three points were needed.

A lively start for FCS

The Saarbrücken team then started the game with a great chance. A long ball flew up to Marvin Cuni, who was able to shoot the ball from a central position. The Wehen keeper Arthur Lyska was there to repel the goal.

After that it went on swinging. Wiesbaden also became more active on the offensive. However, neither FCS nor Wehen Wiesbaden were able to score an opening goal. With a half-time score of 0-0, we went into the cabins.

Two goals just before the end

The game remained even in the second half. Neither FCS nor Wehen Wiesbaden initially managed to score a goal.

In the 81st minute, Adriano Grimaldi, who had just come on as a substitute, gave FCS the lead. He netted from about 15 meters. Only five minutes later, Kasim Rabihic made it 2-0 for FCS and made the victory for Saarbrücken perfect.

English week starts

With the 2-0 win against Wiesbaden, FCS moved up to seventh place in the table. Already on Wednesday the team is challenged again in the English week. Then 1. FC Saarbrücken welcomes SpVgg Bayreuth. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

The SR radio news also reported on this topic on March 12, 2023.

